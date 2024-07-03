Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

3 July 2024, 14:21

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines
Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines after plans for stricter summer rules were approved in the Spanish holiday resort.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The city in southern Spain has introduced the fining system to preserve the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline.

Fines of €750 (£634) will be introduced on 25 beaches in the Malaga municipality - a popular destination among Brits.

Marbella’s city council approved the plans on 21 June as the resort looks to limit the damage caused by the high volume of holidaymakers over summer.

However, it must pass a public consultation before it becomes law.

The city in southern Spain has introduced the fining system to preserve the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline
The city in southern Spain has introduced the fining system to preserve the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline. Picture: Alamy

A previous legislation introduced in 2004 saw tourists face fines of up to €300 (£254).

Despite the new legislation, it is unclear how tourists guilty of “physiological evacuation at sea and on the beach” will be identified for the fines to be enforced.

The new restrictions also have an emphasis on keeping dogs out of the sea and on dog-designated beaches.

With the intention of improving beach safety the region is prohibiting playing with a ball in the water, reserving areas with parasols and public events without prior authorisation.

Marbella’s city council approved the plans on 21 June
Marbella’s city council approved the plans on 21 June. Picture: Alamy

Despite smoking not being banned, those caught littering cigarette butts or food waste could face fines.

The council in the Spanish city of Vigo had introduced the same fine in 2022 for those found urinating in the shallows.

Under the rules, public urination in beach areas was made a “minor infraction” and “an infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations”.

Meanwhile, tourists in Benidorm could face fines of up to €1,200 (£1,025) for visiting beaches between midnight and 7am, with swimming, sleeping and camping on the beach also prohibited in these hours.

The largest fine in Benidorm is for smoking on the beach - an offence that faces a penalty of €2,000 (£1,700).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder

Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The results will be declared through the night

Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Breaking
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom 's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Exclusive
LBC can reveal Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, is a key financial supporter of George Galloway

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir

Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt of 'voter suppression', says Sir Keir Starmer

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Exclusive
Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’

Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'

The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?

Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation
Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting

Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election
Polling station signs are going up around the country as the last day of general election campaigning takes place.

General Election LIVE: Party leaders push for final votes in last 24 hours of election campaign
Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside
Turnout at this year’s election among 18-34 year olds is predicted to be the lowest it’s been for the past four elections.

Election turnout among young people predicted to be lowest in a decade

Hurricane Beryl

‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day

‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’
Giovanni Pernice insists he will be cleared over 'abusive behaviour'

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'confident' bullying probe will be 'resolved soon' as training footage is reviewed
Boris Johnson appears at a Conservative campaign event

Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'
Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement.

'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit