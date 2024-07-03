Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines after plans for stricter summer rules were approved in the Spanish holiday resort.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The city in southern Spain has introduced the fining system to preserve the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline.

Fines of €750 (£634) will be introduced on 25 beaches in the Malaga municipality - a popular destination among Brits.

Marbella’s city council approved the plans on 21 June as the resort looks to limit the damage caused by the high volume of holidaymakers over summer.

However, it must pass a public consultation before it becomes law.

The city in southern Spain has introduced the fining system to preserve the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline. Picture: Alamy

A previous legislation introduced in 2004 saw tourists face fines of up to €300 (£254).

Despite the new legislation, it is unclear how tourists guilty of “physiological evacuation at sea and on the beach” will be identified for the fines to be enforced.

The new restrictions also have an emphasis on keeping dogs out of the sea and on dog-designated beaches.

With the intention of improving beach safety the region is prohibiting playing with a ball in the water, reserving areas with parasols and public events without prior authorisation.

Marbella’s city council approved the plans on 21 June. Picture: Alamy

Despite smoking not being banned, those caught littering cigarette butts or food waste could face fines.

The council in the Spanish city of Vigo had introduced the same fine in 2022 for those found urinating in the shallows.

Under the rules, public urination in beach areas was made a “minor infraction” and “an infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations”.

Meanwhile, tourists in Benidorm could face fines of up to €1,200 (£1,025) for visiting beaches between midnight and 7am, with swimming, sleeping and camping on the beach also prohibited in these hours.

The largest fine in Benidorm is for smoking on the beach - an offence that faces a penalty of €2,000 (£1,700).