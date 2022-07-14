Town carnival issues grovelling apology after featuring 'transphobic' float

Town carnival issues grovelling apology for 'transphobic' float. Picture: Donna Landy

By Emma Soteriou

A town carnival has been forced to issue an apology after featuring a "transphobic" float that jokingly had men dressed 'as the Olympic 2024 female athletic team'.

Trans comedian Donna Landy - who attended the Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival in Devon - criticised the organisers for the "offensive" float.

It featured a sign reading: "Of course we're women, we sit down to pee" and "Olympics 2024 woman's 100m final."

Three men ran behind the float - which is believed to have not officially been entered into the carnival - dressed in sports bras and Speedos.

Five women also joined the group, laughing as they followed the float through the streets.

In a social media post she wrote: "First float I see at Great Torrington Mayfair & Carnival is just bare naked transphobia. OK not completely naked, they had shorts and singlets."

It came after the recent decision from world swimming's governing body to ban trans women from competing in women's races.

The governing body of cycling, Rugby League and British Triathlon are also among those to have made similar moves after an uproar of criticism.

She told Devon Live: "I was going to the Torrington Carnival to see my daughters, who were in the parade.

"I got there a bit late and was just catching up with the procession when I came across this float, the last one in the parade, and was a bit puzzled.

"There were clearly some men in drag, along with some women in proper athletic gear, and every now and again they ran a short sprint to catch up with their float.

"When I caught up with the float and read the sign my heart sank, it was clearly mocking trans athletes in sport and by extension all trans people, really."

A statement from Great Torrington Mayfair and Carnival Committee said: "We held our committee meeting on Tuesday, May 17 2022 where the chairperson discussed the situation and we were able to establish that the float did not submit a carnival entry form and did not enter for judging.

"If they had done so, the judges and stewards would have refused their entry/float.

"It appears that the float joined the procession out of sight of anyone on the committee as it moved off and we assume, with the signage covered over, with this being unveiled further along the route.

"The committee discussed at length what we can do to prevent this from happening in the future.

"It became clear that we need to have better controls in place to ensure such a situation does not happen again.

"Looking forward to next year we plan to have more steward presence on the Commons and surrounding areas and also equip judges with improved training and guidance.

"We have managed to confirm an individual who was part of this entry and Councillor Doug Smith the chairperson will visit them to discuss inappropriate of the entry and feedback perception from the wider community.

"We will make it clear that this entry was unacceptable, and the committee will do their utmost to ensure they do not enter again with anything that is likely to cause similar offence.

"Overall, the committee are disappointed this has happened and in no way whatsoever promote or encourage an attitude of hate.

"The committee are very sorry for how this has made people feel and very much hopes that all concerned are assured of our best intentions and have addressed the issues raised appropriately with improved plans for future years."