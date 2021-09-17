New travel rules explained: How changes to testing and red list affect your holiday plans

Here's how the travel rules changes affect holidaymakers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The widely-criticised traffic light system has been overhauled and the Covid testing process for holidaymakers has been made cheaper.

In a much anticipated announcement, transport secretary Grant Shapps said tourism will be "made easier" by the changes.

After months of confusion for holidaymakers - as countries hopped between categories at short notice and led to desperate scrambles to get home to avoid quarantining - the Government has dramatically simplified the green, amber and red list system.

The cost of getting tests for coronavirus will also get cheaper.

Here is everything that has changed, and how it will affect your holiday.

What has changed?

The amber and green lists have been binned, and replaced with just a single red list. Travel to other countries be under simplified rules, Mr Shapps said on Friday.

Rules requiring costly PCR Covid tests after returning home have also been overhauled, with people arriving back in England now allowed to use cheaper lateral flow tests.

The rest of the UK has tended to follow England's lead and Wales said it would evaluate its own rules in light of the changes.

Why has the list system been scrapped?

Calls for a simplification of the traffic light system have been made for months.

On the surface, there were meant to be three lists, each with different quarantine requirements for when you returned to the UK.

Green was for the safest countries which didn't require quarantine upon return – unless you tested positive for Covid.

Amber required a home quarantine upon return, but was later tweaked to allow double-jabbed people to come back without isolating if they tested negative.

Red list visits required an expensive stay in a Government-approved hotel.

But the system was ridiculed as countries moved between lists quickly. Portugal was green for a matter of weeks before moving back into amber, leaving tourists having to alter plans at the last minute.

Some already out there had to race to get home ahead of their planned return to dodge quarantine rules.

Tweaks to the lists didn't help either, with the Government introducing a green watchlist, for countries that could go amber, an "amber-plus" list which focused just on France, and it was forced to u-turn on a proposed amber watchlist for countries that could go red.

What has happened to the testing rules, and why will it be cheaper?

Previously, people coming back to the UK had to take PCR tests after arrival in a bid to root out anyone who might've come back with a coronavirus infection.

PCR tests are very reliable but costly. Instead, cheaper lateral flow tests can now be used on day two of a traveller's return.

What has changed on the red list?

The red list stays – but eight countries including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives will be taken off from 4am on September 22.

Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya join them in doing so.

What did the Government say?

