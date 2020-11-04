'Absurd' traffic brings London to a standstill as locals flee ahead of lockdown

4 November 2020, 20:47

Traffic came to a standstill in Chiswick, west London
Traffic came to a standstill in Chiswick, west London. Picture: @ashadc1

By Megan White

London was brought to a standstill on Wednesday evening, with locals making last minute journeys on gridlocked roads ahead of a second national lockdown.

Dozens of motorists took to social media to report the "awful" conditions, with one woman claiming it took her 3 hours to travel 15 miles.

Traffic maps showed long delays in much of the city, with main thoroughfares such as the A3 in south London and A4 in west London looking to be congested.

Read more: MPs back new lockdown regulations coming into force on Thursday

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll climbs by 492, highest daily rise since May

One driver said traffic in south London was "the worst I have ever, ever seen, in three decades," with another saying it was "like the world was ending."

It is thought many people were attempting to leave the city ahead of the circuit break lockdown, which begins at 00:01 on Thursday.

People will be told stay at home and pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will close.

The lockdown will run from November 5 until December 2, after MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new restrictions.

Amid the chaos, one west London resident asked: "Traffic in Putney is crazy. Like bumper to bumper on all the main roads. Are people leaving London for lockdown?"

Another said: "A 25 minute journey home from Westfield took 1hr 40 mins today due to all the mad traffic, temporary traffic lights and road closures galore... It's chaos everywhere."

Boris Johnson has sought to reassure people the measures will be eased on December 2 as planned, and should enable shops and businesses to reopen in time for the run-up to Christmas.

But the Prime Minister acknowledged that it would depend on getting the R number - the reproduction rate of the virus - back down below 1.

The Government has published 32 pages of regulations including exceptions to the general stay-at-home message.

Specific reasons include education if it is not provided online, work if you cannot work from home (including if your job involves working in other people's homes) and for exercise, which you can take as many times a day as you wish.

People can also leave for recreational purposes with their own household or on their own with one person from another household (a "one plus one" rule).

Examples of recreation include meeting up with a friend in the park for a walk or to sit on a bench and eat a sandwich. People will not be allowed to meet in homes and gardens, and golf clubs will remain shut.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Trump demands halt to vote counting as US presidency hangs in the balance
Virus Outbreak Denmark Mink

Denmark wants to cull 15 million mink over Covid fears

Nancy Pelosi

Democrats set to keep control of House, but lose seats to Republicans
Nicaragua Tropical Weather

Storm Eta lashes Nicaragua with rain, sparking deadly mudslides
Headteachers had piled pressure on the Government for stricter mask rules

Secondary school pupils and staff must wear face masks in communal areas, Government says
Iceberg

Fears for wildlife as giant iceberg floats toward South Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

'I'm disgusted Trump is getting this many votes,' says ex-Biden adviser

'I'm disgusted Trump is getting this many votes,' says ex-Biden adviser
James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech

James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech
Donald Trump is not racist, says black Republican ex-congressman

Donald Trump is not racist, insists black Republican ex-congressman
Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London