Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother has died after tragically "falling over and getting trapped between rocks" as she walked along a Suffolk beachfront.

Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, died desperate the best efforts of rescuers on Sunday night after tripping over and toppling between rocks on the beach at Lowestoft.

The mother, from Kent, is thought to have drowned after becoming trapped between rocks and the sea wall as the tide came in.

Flowers and tributes were laid at the scene today, with one message praising "beautiful Saff" who will be "forever missed."

Another read: "My beautiful mummy, I love you the world," while another message said: "You will forever be missed by so many."

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade at around 8pm on Sunday evening following reports that someone had fallen into the sea.

Police, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft, the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were all in attendance on Sunday.

However, despite the best efforts of rescue teams, the mother is thought to have drowned as teams worked against the clock to free her.

Following the tragedy, a police spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary was called at around 8.03pm on Sunday night, by the ambulance service, to an incident on the coast off The Esplanade in the town.

"A woman, aged in her 30s, sadly died at the scene."

Flowers and notes could be seen taped to railings on Tuesday.

One read: "My beautiful bestie forever 32 the light to my everything I will miss u forever and always - the pain hurts so much, love you Saffron Cole-Nottage."

The force said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.