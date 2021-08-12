Tragedy 'beyond words': Tributes paid to father stabbed to death 'defending daughter'

Flowers have been left at the scene. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have been paid to father James Markham who was stabbed to death after confronting a gang of teenagers.

Friends of the 45-year-old have said he was "a man with a good heart and good soul".

He was stabbed after reportedly confronting a group of youths in Chingford on Monday evening. He is said to have rushed to the aid of his daughter Chloe, who was being taunted by a group of yobs.

Officers attended with paramedics, but Mr Markham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crowdfunding page created by friends of the family said his death was a tragedy "beyond all words".

"It is hard for anyone to fathom the trauma and suffering caused to a loving and close-knit family," they said.

"A family who are devoted to each other and who live for each other."

Read more: Crowdfunder launched for family of man stabbed to death 'confronting youths'

Another family friend, who was tearful as she approached the area where the incident happened and did not want to be named, said: "He was my friend, my neighbour.

"He was kind, a lovely man, a worker.

"He would wake up at 5am, come back 6pm, doing the daily routine with the kids, always with the kids."

She added: "We are devastated for Jamie.

"He was kind, a good person, someone who will always be there for you.

"Anything that you need, he'll always be there, fixing anything that you need from the house.

"He was always working.

"He was a very good person, a man with a good heart, a good soul, he didn't deserve that."

Bouquets of flowers and a card have since been left at the scene, where one police officer remained on patrol on Thursday.

A note with one bouquet read: "Thinking of you all. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Much love. 37th Chingford Scout Group xx."

Conservative MP for Chingford Iain Duncan Smith also shared his thoughts with the family following the incident.

"A dedicated team of officers are working to piece together what happened that led to this man losing his life," he tweeted.

"The thoughts of all of us are with his family/friends as they come to terms with their loss.

"I'd like to thank officers, paramedics & members of the public who helped."

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the murder.