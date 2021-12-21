Rail passengers face cancellations across Britain due to Covid staff shortages

21 December 2021, 12:18

Train services across Britain have been disrupted by Covid
Train services across Britain have been disrupted by Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Rail passengers are facing widespread cancellations across Britain during the Christmas getaway.

A number of operators have said they are experiencing significant disruption with coronavirus-related staff shortages to blame.

Firms have been forced to run reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.

READ MORE: Warning of 'cataclysmic Christmas' for hospitality as firms plead for clarity from No10

READ MORE: Have yourself a 'cautious' little Christmas, minister tells LBC

A spokeswoman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: "Like everyone else, our staff are susceptible to the virus but as we showed last year during the pandemic, we will ensure that key workers can get to where they need to be.

"We aren't able to run every train as planned at the moment but we know people want confidence that their train is going to turn up so we will be working hard to give clear, accurate and timely information and people should check before they travel."

Govia Thameslink Railway said a train crew shortage means there will be a reduced service across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network until the end of the day on Christmas Eve.

Dozens of trains are being cancelled by CrossCountry each day affecting several of its routes, including Manchester to Bournemouth via Birmingham; Bristol to Devon; Cardiff to Nottingham; and Birmingham to Stansted Airport.

Many other trains have fewer carriages than usual, with passengers urged to "pull your journey forward to sooner rather than later to get to your end destination as early as possible".

Northern said it is operating amended timetables due to "Covid and crew unavailability and major engineering works".

Disruption is expected until at least January 3.

Avanti West Coast told passengers: "The pandemic is unfortunately resulting in some staff shortages.

"We're doing everything we can to run our full timetable but there may be some short-notice cancellations."

The firm has removed all peak ticket restrictions over the Christmas period in a bid to spread demand.

Greater Anglia said it has removed trains from its timetables due to falling passenger numbers "as people follow advice to work from home".

It added: "We also have to plan for our staff being affected by the Omicron variant, especially as we're already starting to see the early signs of its impact, to ensure we can continue to provide a reliable service."

Passengers who have booked a ticket on a cancelled service can travel on either the train before or after.

ScotRail is running an amended service on several routes until further notice due to Covid-19 related illness.

TransPennine Express said delays and short-notice cancellations over the next fortnight are due to "a lack of available staff caused by industrial relations issues".

Latest preliminary figures from the Department for Transport show demand for trains was at 60% of pre-pandemic levels on December 9.

Passenger numbers have been hit by the advice to work from home, but are likely to increase this week as people make festive trips.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Chancellor has unveiled a package of support to help businesses survive Omicron

Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar

The fossil was discovered by a former PhD student

Giant millipedes 'as long as cars' once roamed England, 'fluke' fossil discovery reveals

Customers have started staying away and some businesses have had to close due to Omicron

Warning of 'cataclysmic Christmas' for hospitality as firms plead for clarity from No10

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock were pictured in No10 'garden party' photo

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock 'pictured in No10 garden photo'

Nick Ferrari speaks to Steve Barclay

Have yourself a 'cautious' little Christmas, minister tells LBC

Oxfordshire council will only serve vegan meals at future events

Oxfordshire council bans meat and dairy at official events opting for vegan meals only

A loophole has been discovered with travel PCR tests.

'Dangerous' loophole allows travellers to provide fake Covid test code to enter UK

The shocking footage caused outrage online.

Teacher sacked over video of her 'kicking and punching horse in the face'

The decision to scrap reforms designed to allow people to "self-identify" their gender has been branded "unfair"

'Being trans is not an illness': MPs blast 'outdated laws' for gender change

The change to sports events will come into effect from Boxing Day.

Crowds to be banned from sports events in Wales amid rise in Omicron cases

The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases

Boris Johnson said the meeting was for work.

Boris Johnson mocked after claiming No10 garden drinks were 'work'

The Queen is set to remain at Windsor for Christmas

Queen 'to stay at Windsor for Christmas instead of travelling to Sandringham'

Boris Johnson has urged people to get boosted, and declined to introduce new measures

No new Covid rules but PM warns 'we won't hesitate to take action to protect public'

Staffing shortages caused by Covid have started to hit

Covid staff shortages: Natural History Museum and Edinburgh Castle among hotspots to shut

The Moderna booster jab produces a strong antibody response

Moderna says its booster has strong antibody response against Omicron

Latest News

See more Latest News

The White House said anti-vaxxers are looking at a winter of severe illness and death

Unvaccinated are facing 'winter of severe illness and death,' White House warns Americans
A tourist arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over Omicron

Katie Lucey administers a Covid-19 test on her son Maguire on Wall Street in New York

Omicron accounts for 73% of new US Covid cases

Biden

President Biden welcomes puppy to White House

Ghislaine Maxwell court case

Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closing arguments
Donald Trump lawsuit

Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General in bid to end civil investigation
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Toppled trees and structures are scattered due to Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines

Death toll from Philippines typhoon climbs to 375

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, bows with his cabinet ministers

Japan agrees record extra budget to fund Covid-19 measures

Wang Leehom

US-born China pop star Wang Leehom apologises over scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police