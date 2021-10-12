Enfield Town: Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station

The train crashed through buffers at Enfield station. Picture: Robert Likovszki/@RLikovszki/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Two people have been injured after a train crashed through buffers at Enfield Town Station in London.

The overground train incident happened during the Tuesday morning rush hour, with social media images showing the train having come off the tracks and stopped just short of the station building.

Two people received minor injuries but did not need hospital care.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

"Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital."

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said: "We're aware of an incident at Enfield Town railway station and we are sending two ORR safety inspectors to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Transport for London, which controls the London Overground network, said services were suspended from Edmonton Green to Enfield Town "while we deal with an operating incident at Enfield Town".