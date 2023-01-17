Breaking News

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

Aslef (led by Mick Whelan r) announce two more walkouts over long-running pay dispute. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Train drivers are to strike on February 1 and 3 after their union rejected a pay offer.

The first of the strike dates on February 1 will coincide with a walkout by 100,000 civil servants in their dispute over pay and jobs, a strike by teachers over pay and nationwide protests against the Government's controversial new strike law.

Train operating companies had offered Aslef's drivers a "fair and affordable offer" that would have seen the average salary rise by almost £5,000 by the end of 2023.

The two-year pay deal, the latest in a bid to resolve the protracted dispute between the government and rail unions, had also included a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least March 31 2024.

Shut station on one of the previous days in the long-running rail dispute. Picture: Alamy

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: "The offer is not acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions with the train operating companies.

“Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

“They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut. It was clearly a rushed offer, made just before our meeting with the minister, and not one, it seems to me, that was designed to be accepted.

“Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies - encouraged, perhaps, by the Government - sat down with us and got serious.

“That is the way - and the only way - to end this dispute.”

The train companies affected by the strike include: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway (depot drivers only); SWR Island Line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.