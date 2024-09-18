Train drivers vote to back multi-year pay deal and end two year dispute

Train drivers have overwhelmingly voted to back a new pay deal and end the dispute. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a multi-year pay deal, ending a two-year dispute at 16 train companies, their union Aslef announced.

Aslef union members accepted an offer which included a 5 per cent backdated pay rise for 2022/23, a 4.75 per cent rise for 23/24, and a 4.5 per cent increase for 24/25.

The package had been agreed by union officials and the government in August, but required the backing of members in a vote.

The train drivers dispute had lasted for two years. Picture: alamy

Industrial action has caused severe disruption on the railways since strikes began in 2022.

The ballot result ends what Aslef called the longest train drivers’ strike in recent history, during which drivers took 18 days of strike action.

Aslef had accused the previous Conservative government of “sitting on its hands” and refusing to negotiate.

Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan. Picture: alamy

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “It is with great pleasure that we can announce the end of the longest train drivers’ strike in history.

“The strength and resilience and determination shown by train drivers to protect their hard-won and paid-for terms and conditions against the political piracy of an inept and destructive Tory government has prevailed.

“It was not a fight we sought, or wanted. All we sought after five years without a pay rise, working for private companies who, throughout that period, declared millions of pounds in profits and dividends to shareholders, was a dent in the cost of living.

“We are grateful that Louise Haigh, the Secretary of State for Transport, and the adults entered the room and sought an equitable way forward so that trains will perform and run in the interest of the passenger, of the taxpayer and of those who work in and are dedicated to this industry.

“Those who have been lying about this pay offer, and conflating the deal offered to train drivers with decisions on the winter fuel allowance, should be ashamed.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: "After two years of chaos on our railways under the Conservatives, this is an important step towards fixing our railways and getting the country moving again.

“It will ensure a more reliable service by helping to protect passengers from national strikes, and crucially, it clears the way for vital reform – including modernising outdated working practices – to ensure a better performing railway for everyone.

“We have inherited a £22billion blackhole in the nation’s finances. Every decision taken is to stabilise the economy and protect working people. The cost of not settling would significantly outstrip the cost of this below-inflation deal.

“We won’t make the same mistake as the Conservatives, who deliberately prolonged disputes resulting in the longest strike in the history of the railways - costing our economy and the taxpayer more than £1bn.

“This Labour Government will always put passengers and taxpayers first.”

“Although it seems to be the work of those who would not accurately report anything about train drivers over the past two years.

“Now we will get back to our day job of seeking a green, well-invested, vertically-integrated and safe public railway.”