Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them

The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A trainee police officer lied about his criminal associates when he filled out his Met Police vetting form, a panel has found.

Numan Ahmed, who was training to become a constable, was arrested for possession with intent to supply while he was with known criminals in July 2019, a misconduct hearing was told.

He tried to use his position as a trainee to get out of trouble, the Met said.

It was alleged that he deliberately lied on his vetting form when he failed to declare known criminal associates and failed to amend or update false declarations.

The misconduct hearing panel found the allegations were proven at gross misconduct.

Ahmed, who was with the Met’s Central East Basic Command Unit, would have been sacked had he not already resigned in March 2020.

The Met published the details amid criticism at its vetting procedures, which have been scrutinised in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

Questions have been raised over why Wayne Couzens was still on the force’s payroll when he used his status as a police officer to falsely arrest and kidnap her.