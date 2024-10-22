The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner. Picture: Instagram/jannepuhakka

By Will Conroy

The Traitors Finland has postponed the airing of its series finale after a contestant was allegedly murdered by his partner.

Jaane Puhakka, 29, the country’s first openly gay ice hockey player, was killed on 13 October after he was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner, Rolf Nordmo.

Nordmo confessed to killing him in the home they shared together in Hentta, Espoo after the relationship had ended several weeks prior, according to Finnish paper YLE.

A translated statement about the postponement from TV channel Nelonen read: “The final episode of the season of Petolliset was scheduled to be shown on Thursday of this week.

“We have come to the conclusion that right now is not the right time to air an episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later. We share in the grief of Janne’s loved ones.”

Jaane Puhakka was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner, Rolf Nordmo. Picture: Instagram/jaanepuhakka

The final episode, set to air this week, was filmed earlier this year with Mr Puhakka taking part in the show as a ‘Traitor’.

The popular TV show sees contestants take on several tasks in a bid to win a £120,000 prize, as ‘Traitors’ attempt to eliminate ‘the Faithful’ to take the entire prize fund for themselves.

Fans of the show reportedly agreed that it would not be appropriate to air while others said it might be an opportunity to share a public tribute to Mr Puhakka.

The TV contestant, a former player for Espoo Blues and Espoo United, made headlines in 2019 when he became the country’s first ice-hockey player to come out as gay.

Janne and Rolf discussed their relationship in the Mirror in 2022, with the ice-hockey player saying he kept his relationship private because he was “scared of the way I would be perceived in the ultra-masculine sporting world”.

Jaane Puhakka was Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player. Picture: Getty

A tribute was paid to the late athlete by Liiga, Finland’s top ice hockey league, who described him on social media as “an important role model” and said his “courage and openness left an indelible mark on Finnish hockey”.

Finnish ice hockey expert Topi Nättinen told local media: “The first thing that comes to mind about Janne is a role model. His courage opened new doors socially, not only in Finland, but also globally.

“[He] was an exceptional person both in the hockey community and the entire sports world. He was so brave. It may not even be understood how great a role model he has been for many.”

Sanna Marin, the former Finnish Prime Minister, took to Instagram to share an image of the former ice hockey player with a broken love heart emoji.