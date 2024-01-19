The Traitors choosing mostly women to be 'murdered' is 'problematic', says Claudia Winkleman

The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/PA

By Emma Soteriou

The Traitors choosing mostly women to be 'murdered' is 'problematic', host Claudia Winkleman has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The presenter said she would like to have "quite a few conversations" about some of the 'murders' on the show.

The aim of the psychological game is for contestants to find the traitors who are 'murdering' faithfuls in a bid to win a £120,000 prize pot.

Many of the first stars to be sent home in series two were women, with Winkleman also questioning potential ageism from the early 'murders'.

The first two contestants to leave this year were in their 60s.

At least four women in a row have been 'murdered' in the show while a more mixed group of men and women have been banished throughout.

"I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it," Winkleman said on Woman's Hour.

"I don't want to say anything because what if people haven't watched?

"I mean, lots of people haven't and they're listening now and they go 'oh, this sounds all right' so I'm not going to say any names, but yeah, it's problematic.

"But then you'll carry on watching and you will see, and that is all I can say."

Claudia Winkleman admits it is 'problematic' that women are usually 'murdered' on Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/PA

Winkleman also addressed the power dynamic in the show, with big characters becoming almost untouchable in the group.

"It is interesting what power does, and how people are often scared of power, and genuine magnetism is all I can say about anything, both in series one and series two," she said.

"I think you either have it, or you don't. I'm just talking about my reality show here.

"Some people are compelling and people are drawn to them. To watch that is extraordinary."

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished:

Aubrey - murdered

Sonja - banished

Kyra - murdered

Brian - banished

Ash - banished

Jonny - banished

Meg - murdered

Tracey - murdered

Anthony - banished

Diane - murdered

Miles - banished

Paul - banished