Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

By Emma Soteriou

Transgender children are going through "nothing more than a phase", a Tory MP has said.

Nick Fletcher - MP for Don Valley in South Yorkshire - addressed the issue in a letter sent to every school in his constituency.

He asked them to each set out their position on the "trans question" and "push back" against pupils who question their gender identity.

The MP also implied that the "transgender lifestyle" had been glamorised through different forms of media such as books, which make the ideology "acceptable to embrace".

Mr Fletcher said in the letter: "I believe that quite simply boys are boys and girls are girls.

"There are obviously some who may feel different to this.

"I recall that in my childhood there were girls who were viewed as 'Tomboys' and usually or probably prepubescent boys that liked the company more of girls, so this in itself is nothing new.

"What is new is the way it is now viewed. It appears from the media that it is now seen by our children and young people that they may be or actually are transgender when it comes to feelings of being a boy or a girl.

"Books which make this ideology acceptable to embrace and such media in all its forms that glamorise this transgender lifestyle are I'm afraid reaffirming something that is nothing more than a phase.

"I understand schools sometimes feel as though they have to be all things to all people and are afraid of being classed as transphobic.

"But please be assured that a push back on this is desperately needed and if you do I will stand up for you at all times and champion your resolve."

Mr Fletcher previously told parents whose children identify as non-binary or trans to "not give in" to their kids.

He claimed that kids might one day be "unhappy" or regret their decision to affirm their identity because they will be "having to shave" when one of their friends might be "dressing up beautifully".

The Tory MP also received backlash after criticising the idea of women taking traditionally male screen roles in the past.

Speaking in a debate on International Men's Day last November, Mr Fletcher highlighted the difficulties faced by many young boys, telling MPs that a number of them were "lagging behind" at school.

He told the debate: "In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equaliser all replaced by women, and men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby (from Peaky Blinders).

"Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?

"These programmes make crime look cool.

"Trust me, a lifetime in prison is not cool and neither is living with the memory of a stabbed son or daughter."

He was criticised by Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael, who responded to his Commons remarks by saying: "It seems Nick Fletcher has stepped into the Tardis and taken a trip back to the 1950s, where his attitude belongs."

Mr Fletcher later released a statement on Twitter saying his "nuanced point" had been "misconstrued".