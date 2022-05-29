Trans murderer 'caught having drunken sex with female inmate' as prison launch probe

29 May 2022, 16:49 | Updated: 29 May 2022, 16:56

A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate
A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The inmates were caught by prison staff which has prompted an urgent investigation into the incident at HMP Bronzefield, in Ashford, Surrey.

The female trans inmate, who was born a biological male, is said to have consumed home brew, before having sex with another prisoner, according to The Mirror.

A prison source told the newspaper: "It's gone all the way to the governor. This inmate had free rein to move around, mingling with the other women, even though she had her functioning male parts."

Read more: Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

An urgent transfer was made to move the prisoner 16 miles away to HMP Downview, in Surrey, which has its own transgender wing.

Read more: 'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons

Sodexo who privately run the prison, describe it as a "dynamic and forward-thinking women's prison which accommodates a diverse and complex population of women".

In a statement to private company said: "We do not comment on individuals. We can confirm that we have received a report of inappropriate conduct and have taken the necessary immediate steps."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Efforts are underway to protect the environment after a huge boat caught fire and sank yesterday

Race to prevent pollution after £6m superyacht carrying 8000L of fuel sinks

The Queen may miss the Epsom Derby in an effort to pace herself during her Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'to miss Epsom Derby to pace herself' on Jubilee weekend

Boris Johnson is expected to make a number of changes as part of the UK's departure from the EU

Return of pounds and ounces and crown symbols on pint glasses as PM 'tears up EU rules'

'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

Lester Piggott has died aged 86

Legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott dies aged 86

Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech

Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris

'Shameful to blame fans': Liverpool Mayor demands UEFA answers after Paris chaos

Labour are calling for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to change the ministerial code

Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid

Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend

'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

Iran accused of piracy for seizing two Greek oil tankers

Fears oil price will rise again after Iran accused of piracy for seizing Greek oil tankers

Chief Inspector Paul Crouch was sacked after he told a colleague he was aroused by teen’s sexual assault

Cop sacked for saying he was sexually aroused while reading about sexual assault of teen

The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, carries out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee

Onlookers described the inferno as like a 'fireball'

Superyacht worth £6m sinks after being engulfed in black smoke and flames

Fans have converged in Place de la Nation, Paris, for the Champions League final, with one group having to resort to travelling there by speedboat

Liverpool fans hire speedboat to get to France after their flight was cancelled

Lilly Becker has opened up about the jailing of her former partner Boris Becker

'Telling our son was the worst bit': Boris Becker's ex opens up about his prison sentence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s Erdogan still against Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

A mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal

Plane with 22 on board missing in Nepal’s mountains

Pope Francis delivers a prayer from a window overlooking St Peter's Square

Pope names 21 new cardinals

Protesters clash with security forces in Khartoum

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

Young Jewish people wave Israeli flags near the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Visit to holy site by far-right Israeli politician sparks Jerusalem unrest
Shoppers in a reopened mall in Beijing

Beijing and Shanghai ease Covid restrictions as outbreaks fade
Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro

Colombians to vote for president amid widespread discontent

Rescuers look out of the windows of a helicopter

25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia

Nigeria Church Stampede

31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC
Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London