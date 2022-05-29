Trans murderer 'caught having drunken sex with female inmate' as prison launch probe

A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate, it has been reported.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The inmates were caught by prison staff which has prompted an urgent investigation into the incident at HMP Bronzefield, in Ashford, Surrey.

The female trans inmate, who was born a biological male, is said to have consumed home brew, before having sex with another prisoner, according to The Mirror.

A prison source told the newspaper: "It's gone all the way to the governor. This inmate had free rein to move around, mingling with the other women, even though she had her functioning male parts."

Read more: Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

An urgent transfer was made to move the prisoner 16 miles away to HMP Downview, in Surrey, which has its own transgender wing.

Read more: 'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons

Sodexo who privately run the prison, describe it as a "dynamic and forward-thinking women's prison which accommodates a diverse and complex population of women".

In a statement to private company said: "We do not comment on individuals. We can confirm that we have received a report of inappropriate conduct and have taken the necessary immediate steps."