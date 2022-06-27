Trans woman, 29, beats girl, 13, to win women's skateboarding contest in NYC

Ricci Tres, 29, beat Shiloh Catori in the event in New York. Picture: Facebook/theboardr.com

By Asher McShane

A 29-year-old trans woman beat a girl aged 13 to win first place at a skateboarding contest in New York.

Ricci Tres won the Boardr Open, a street skateboarding contest that is "open to all participants at all skill levels" but is split into male and female contests.

Tres won the women’s title and $500 prize money. Shiloh Catori, from Tampa, Florida, came in second place, winning $250.

Another skater, who did not compete in the NY contest, posted on Instagram: "Male wins women’s finals and money at Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today. My story is not unique in skateboarding. My story is not unique in sports in general."

Male wins women’s skateboarding finals and money at the Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today. pic.twitter.com/fgqmHMq2Ez — Taylor Silverman (@tmsilverman) June 25, 2022

Several weeks ago she had posted about how she had twice placed second in contests behind trans competitors.

She wrote: “At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second. The trans competitor who won took $1,000 dollars in qualifiers, $3,000 in finals and $1,000 in best trick.

“This totalled to $5,000 of the prize money meant for female athletes.

“I deserved to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid. I reached out to Redbull and was ignored.”

Earlier this month swimming’s world governing body voted to stop trans athletes taking part in women’s races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

Under the new policy voted on by Fina, swimming’s world governing body, competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women’s competitions.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies said the decision gave her ‘pride’ for the sport. She has been an advocate for equality and fairness in sport and has repeatedly spoken out agains trans swimmers in women’s races.

She wrote: “I can’t tell you how proud I am of my sport @fina & @fina_president for doing the science, asking the athletes/coaches and standing up for fair sport for females. “Swimming will always welcome everyone no matter how you identify but fairness is the cornerstone of sport.”

But British Olympic diving Champion and Sports Personality of the Year Tom Daley said he is “furious” at the decision.

He said the decision was “not on”.

"Anyone that's told that they can't compete or can't do something they love just because of who they are, it's not on.

"It's something I feel really strongly about. Giving trans people the chance to share their side,” he said at the British LGBT awards.

Fina took the decision after a report by a scientific panel said that going through male puberty meant trans women retained a performance advantage over biological women, even after medication to reduce testosterone.