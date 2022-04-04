Trans women can be banned from single-sex changing rooms and toilets, watchdog finds

4 April 2022, 22:19

Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found.
Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Transgender women can be legally banned from single-sex toilets and changing rooms, the equalities watchdog has declared.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The equalities watchdog found it is legal for organisations such as refuges and gyms to legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, such as to prevent trauma and enable privacy.

Organisations must balance the impact on all service users and demonstrate "a sufficiently good reason", the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.

Doing so could be unlawful if the organisation cannot show such action is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim, the watchdog added.

This could be to enable privacy or decency, to prevent trauma or to ensure health and safety.

Read more: 'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM

Read more: Tory MPs will 'sign away our democracy' if Boris isn't sacked, says ex-Thatcher advisor

The fresh guidance, published on Monday, is intended to be a practical guide to help organisations such as hospitals, retailers, hospitality and sports clubs implement policies that are legal and balance the needs of different groups.

It is the first time guidance on this issue has been issued, and follows pleas for clarity from the Commons Women and Equalities Committee and service providers.

The new guidance contains hypothetical examples of organisations practically interpreting the Equality Act and will have huge ramifications for hospitals, retailers, hospitality and sports clubs which have faced difficult issues in recent years under pressure from the trans lobby.

It makes it clear that it is legal for a gym to limit communal changing rooms to a single sex, as long as a gender neutral changing room is also provided for trans people.

It also says a domestic abuse refuge can exclude trans women from emergency accommodation if feedback from female survivors "indicates that they would feel uncomfortable sharing accommodation with trans women for reasons of trauma and safety".

The refuge could compile a list of alternative sources of support for trans women in the local area, it said.

Organisers of a group counselling session for female victims of sexual assault could exclude trans women if they judge that those attending "are likely to be traumatised by the presence of a person who is biologically male", it says.

A leisure centre could choose to exclude trans women from female-only fitness classes "because of the degree of physical contact involved", while a gym could introduce self-contained gender-neutral changing facilities if there are concerns about the safety of trans men in communal changing rooms.

The EHRC says some providers may wish to develop a policy on how services are provided to trans people, but this is not legally necessary.

It is good practice to record reasons and evidence for taking a decision to provide a separate or single-sex service, it adds.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, EHRC chairwoman, said: "Our mission at the EHRC is to protect the rights of everyone and ensure that people across Britain are treated fairly.

"There is no place for discrimination against anyone based on their sex or gender reassignment.

"Where rights between groups compete, our duty as an independent regulator is to help providers of services and others to balance the needs of different users in line with the law.

"Organisations are legally allowed to restrict services to a single sex in some circumstances. But they need help to navigate this sensitive area. That is why we have published this guidance - to clarify the law and uphold everyone's rights."

A Stonewall spokesman said the guidance appears to contravene the core presumption of the Equality Act - inclusion - and shifts the focus on to reasons for excluding trans people.

He said: "The examples appear to encourage blanket bans, rather than by a case-by-case decision making, and cover restricting access to day to day settings like bathrooms and gym classes, which is extraordinary.

"This leaves more, not less confusion, and more, not less, risk of illegal discrimination."

It comes as a new women's rights campaign, called Respect My Sex If You Want My X, builds up momentum ahead of the local elections.

Maya Forstater, executive director of the campaign group Sex Matters, called the guidance a "big step forward".

She said: "It recognises that everyone's rights need to be balanced, and often the way to do this is with a policy based on biological sex, expressed clearly and simply.

"The new guidance provides examples of how trans people can be included without undermining other people's dignity and privacy (for example with 'gender-neutral' options), and says that everyone should be treated with respect."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

Some petrol stations are suffering fuel shortages after Just Stop Oil protesters blocked access to oil refineries

Drivers face petrol shortages as eco zealots block oil refineries for four days

Caroline Slocock, former private secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has told LBC Tory MPs will be 'signing away our democracy' if they don't oust Boris Johnson if he is issued a fine over partygate.

Tory MPs will 'sign away our democracy' if Boris isn't sacked, says ex-Thatcher advisor

Channel 4 has been in public ownership for 40 years

Channel 4 to be privatised by government after 40 years in public ownership

Exclusive
Andrew Pierce talks to the former Ukrainian PM

'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.

Woman, 23, dies after eating 'cannabis sweets' she had delivered to east London home

Biden called out Putin for the devastation in Bucha

Biden calls for war crimes trial for 'brutal' Putin and vows to step up US sanctions

A British father and son have died in a landslide at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains in Australia.

Brit dad and son, 9, killed and two injured in landslide on Australian holiday

Olha Sukhenko, her husband Igor and their son, Alexander, were reportedly found in a shallow grave

Ukrainian village mayor 'executed and buried in shallow grave along with husband and son'

The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher

Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog

Disposable barbecues could be banned across England this summer in a Government crackdown

Brits face disposable BBQ ban this summer as Government cracks down on wildfires

Joe Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines".

Biden calls for tighter gun laws after Sacramento shooting leaves six dead

June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died aged 95

'A national treasure': Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend June Brown, dead at 95

Russian atrocities in Bucha have shocked the world

Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Ukrainian refugee Julia Skubenko was bombarded with sleazy messages from men after appealing for a host in the UK.

Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Sacramento Mass Shooting

One man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead
House-Alaska-Special-Election

Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat
Germany Singapore

Germany to expel 40 Russian diplomats

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A police car leaves the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday

California police continue search for gunmen who killed six and hurt 12
Women mourn during the funeral of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, and 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities in Ukraine
Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Jon Batiste tops Grammys as Silk Sonic soars and Rodrigo is crowned
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police