TransPennine Express to be nationalised due to months of 'continuous cancellations'

TransPennine Express has lost its contract to run its service after ministers announced it would not be renewed following "months" of "continuous cancellations". Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Train services run by TransPennine Express will be brought under Government control, due to "months" of "continuous cancellations".

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced on Thursday that from May 28, the operator will be brought into operator of last resort, and in-house body that will essentially run the network on behalf of the state.

"In my time as transport secretary, I have been clear that passenger experience must always come first," Mr Harper said.

"After months of commuters and Northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I've made the decision to bring TransPennine Express into operator of last resort.

Read more: Woman in her 80s fighting for her life after being hit by 'royal motorcade escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh'

Read more: Boris Johnson described Sue Gray investigation as 'an orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation', says ex-No.10 media chief

"This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced, including Aslef's actions which are preventing TransPennine Express from being able to run a full service - once again highlighting why it's so important that the railways move to a seven-day working week.

The Transport Secretary said he had made the decision after months of 'continuous cancellations'. Picture: Alamy

"We have played our part, but Aslef now need to play theirs by calling off strikes and the rest day working ban, putting the very fair and reasonable pay offer to a democratic vote of their members."

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said today's decision was "absolutely right".

"We've been urging government to act for almost a year, as delays and cancellations have damaged our economy and subjected commuters in the North to sheer misery," she said.

She added: "This is a victory for northern mayors who rallied together to hold TransPennine Express and Rishi Sunak's Government to account on this issue."

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added: "As Mayors, we have spoken up consistently for long-suffering rail passengers in the North. I am glad the Government has listened. We will now work with them to restore trust in train services and build a railway people can rely on."

Graham Sutherland, CEO of TransPennine Express owner FirstGroup, said: "We have operated TransPennine Express and its forerunners since 2004, and are very proud to have served the communities across northern England and into Scotland, carrying millions of passengers and introducing new trains, new routes and more seats for our customers.

"Our team have worked extremely hard to improve services, including by recruiting and training more drivers than ever before.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video calling him a c***' when he suddenly quit as chancellor

Read more: Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine

"We have also worked closely with the Department for Transport and Transport for the North on an agreed recovery plan as well as an improved offer on overtime working for our drivers.

"FirstGroup is a leading UK rail operator with a strong and diversified portfolio.

"Today's decision does not alter our belief in the important role of private rail operators in the delivery of vital, environmentally-friendly transport for customers and communities across the UK."