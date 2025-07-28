Exclusive

Funding for grassroots women and girl’s football could be extended after roaring success of Lionesses

England defeated Spain in the 2025 Women's Euros on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

By Guy Stewart

Ministers could extend funding for grassroots women and girl’s football following the success of the Lionesses, LBC understands.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is thought to be considering a number of options to boost access to grassroots sport for women and girls, which could include the return of the Lionesses Futures Fund, with an announcement is expected soon.

It follows calls made on LBC News by chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, who said she wanted to see the funding expanded because there was ‘quite a lot still to do’ for the game.

The Lionesses Futures Fund was set up in 2023 and included £30 million to deliver around 30 third-generation pitches at sites supporting women’s and girls’ teams across England.

Former England Lioness Rachel Yankey talks with Nick Ferrari

Dame Caroline told LBC News’ Steve Holden: "We've just concluded taking evidence on another select committee inquiry into community and school sports and it shows there is quite a long way to go.

“Girl’s football is still very much down the pecking order, both at professional level, but also at grassroots level, where girls training facilities, their changing facilities and, the time slots they get to train are always so much worse than the guys.

“One of the things I am worried about is the previous government launched a Lionesses Futures Fund back in the wake of the Euros and the World cup and the [current] government has cancelled that.

“In order for girls to succeed, they do need the facilities and the pitches to train on, so that's really important."

England fans waiting outside London Southend Airport for the England team. Picture: Alamy

'Leaps and bounds'

Former England forward Rachel Yankey told LBC’s Nick Ferrari funding for women’s football had come on ‘leaps and bounds’.

She said: “It just offers children the ability to actually play sport.

"Team sport can really change your perception and your confidence levels, especially for girls, into, you know, how you grow up and your self-belief and your self-esteem.”

'Done our country proud'

Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said: "The Lionesses' incredible win has done our country proud.

"Now, we have the chance to cheer these heroes home at their homecoming parade. The Lionesses didn’t just set out to win the tournament, they wanted to change society – and this government is rising to that challenge.

"Whether it is supporting girls and boys to pursue school sport, investing in grassroots facilities across the country or bidding for the 2035 Women's World Cup, we are laying the foundations for a decade of change by breaking down the barriers to participation and inspiring the next generation of players."