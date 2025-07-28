Exclusive

Funding for grassroots women and girl’s football could be extended after roaring success of Lionesses

28 July 2025, 13:43 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 13:47

England v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final
England defeated Spain in the 2025 Women's Euros on Sunday night. Picture: Getty
Guy Stewart

By Guy Stewart

Ministers could extend funding for grassroots women and girl’s football following the success of the Lionesses, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is thought to be considering a number of options to boost access to grassroots sport for women and girls, which could include the return of the Lionesses Futures Fund, with an announcement is expected soon.

It follows calls made on LBC News by chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, who said she wanted to see the funding expanded because there was ‘quite a lot still to do’ for the game.

The Lionesses Futures Fund was set up in 2023 and included £30 million to deliver around 30 third-generation pitches at sites supporting women’s and girls’ teams across England.

Former England Lioness Rachel Yankey talks with Nick Ferrari

Dame Caroline told LBC News’ Steve Holden: "We've just concluded taking evidence on another select committee inquiry into community and school sports and it shows there is quite a long way to go.

“Girl’s football is still very much down the pecking order, both at professional level, but also at grassroots level, where girls training facilities, their changing facilities and, the time slots they get to train are always so much worse than the guys.

“One of the things I am worried about is the previous government launched a Lionesses Futures Fund back in the wake of the Euros and the World cup and the [current] government has cancelled that.

“In order for girls to succeed, they do need the facilities and the pitches to train on, so that's really important."

Read more: They're Coming Home! England's triumphant Lionesses set for heroes' return after night of champagne, cake and karaoke

Read more: Will we get a day off after Lionesses won Euro 2025?

England fans waiting outside London Southend Airport for the England team to arrive. England defended their European Championship crown as they beat Spain on penalties in the final of Euro 2025. Picture date: Monday July 28, 2025.
England fans waiting outside London Southend Airport for the England team. Picture: Alamy

'Leaps and bounds'

Former England forward Rachel Yankey told LBC’s Nick Ferrari funding for women’s football had come on ‘leaps and bounds’.

She said: “It just offers children the ability to actually play sport.

"Team sport can really change your perception and your confidence levels, especially for girls, into, you know, how you grow up and your self-belief and your self-esteem.”

'Done our country proud'

Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said: "The Lionesses' incredible win has done our country proud.

"Now, we have the chance to cheer these heroes home at their homecoming parade. The Lionesses didn’t just set out to win the tournament, they wanted to change society – and this government is rising to that challenge.

"Whether it is supporting girls and boys to pursue school sport, investing in grassroots facilities across the country or bidding for the 2035 Women's World Cup, we are laying the foundations for a decade of change by breaking down the barriers to participation and inspiring the next generation of players."

Downing Street Reception For The Lionesses London
Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks

Trump says Israel has responsibility to ensure flow of aid to Gaza - as Starmer brands conditions ‘intolerable’

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club

Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'

Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The 1999 film has been upgraded from a U classification to a PG

Star Wars: Episode I reclassified from U to PG for 'scary scenes'

Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

Sorato Shimizu ran the 100m sprint in a staggering 10.00 seconds flat during a track meet in Hiroshima.

Schoolboy, 16, beats Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint record to qualify for world championships

Hull Trains 802301 Paragon train, East Coast Main Line Railway; Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England

When are Hull Trains staff striking?

Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72.

Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dead at 72

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight

Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says

Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw

Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

Ella Toone, Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly, and Lucy Bronze celebrating the Lionesses' win

They're Coming Home! England's triumphant Lionesses set for heroes' return after night of champagne, cake and karaoke

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes

Members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans.

Destiny's Child reunite for first time in seven years during Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter show

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor market in Thailand.

At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

Team England feiert unmittelbar nach der Entscheidung im Elfmeterschiessen mit Anna Moorhouse (England, #13) und Chloe Kelly (England, #18) und ihren Mitspielerinnen.

Will we get a day off after Lionesses won Euro 2025?

Arsenal's Alessia Russo (right) with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Winners parade in London. Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

All Women's Super League fixtures 2025/26

Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Close up detail of the Pornhub website homepage asking UK users to Please verify your age

More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect
Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News