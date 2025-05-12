Breaking News

Passengers plunged into chaos as London Underground network suffers power outage

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Frankie Elliott

London Underground passengers have been left in turmoil after the Tube network suffered a power outage this afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Users were evacuated from stations across the city as some of the network's entire lines were affected with power supply issues.

The entire Bakerloo and the Waterloo and City line have been suspended, while the Northern, Jubilee, and Elizabeth line services are suffering from severe delays.

Groups of bewildered passengers were seen standing outside stations such as Tottenham Court Road, Leicester Square and Covent Garden as underground staff cleared the platforms while the issue was dealt with.

Charring Cross, Embankment, Putney Bridge and South Kensignton are also completely closed because of the power supply failure

On the Elizabeth Line, there is currently no service between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

There is also no service on the Jubilee Line between London Bridge and Finchley Road.

On the Northern Line, there is no service between Euston and Kennington or between Stockwell and Morden.

All of these delays are due to a "brief" power failure, which is believed to have taken taken place in south-west London at around 2.30pm.

The operator told LBC that the issue has been rectified and power should be restored shortly, but admitted that some of their services could take some time to get back up and running.

Commuters have taken to social media to complain about the disruption, with one user writing on X: "How many times will I get to an Elizabeth line station just to hear the service has been suspended as soon as I walk in."

More to follow...