London's Congestion Charge to rise to £18 and 'to keep increasing every year'

The cost of the Congestion Charge is to increase from next year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

London’s congestion charge will rise from £15 to £18 next year under plans announced today.

It will come into effect from January next year.

Motorists will then face annual increases to the charge with TfL announcing a consultation on “incremental annual increases” similar to public transport fares.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: "Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy.

"The congestion charge has been a huge success since its introduction, but we must ensure it is fit for purpose.

"Sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

"At the same time we must support Londoners and businesses to use greener and more sustainable travel. That’s why I’m pleased we’re proposing that substantial incentives remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles.

"We encourage everyone to have their say and respond to the public consultation."

TfL is also proposing a discount for electric vehicles. The current 100% discount for fully electric vehicles is due to end on Christmas Day. EV drivers will have a 25% discount from January 2 2026, while electric van drivers will get a 50% discount.

TfL is consulting on the annual price increase, which would see the charge increase each year in line with Tube fares of around inflation plus one per cent.

It would apply only to the Congestion Charge and not the ULEZ. TfL says this is to “ensure that public transport does not become proportionately more expensive than driving in central London.”