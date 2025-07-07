How to get free child travel on National Express

National Express has made the offer this summer. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Families looking to make a summer getaway can do so on the cheap thanks to a National Express deal that gives children free travel.

From July 1 to September 10, the bus service is allowing customers to book their tickets online and use the code KIDSFREE to allow one, two, or three kids to board for nothing.

A fare paying adult must be with the children and it applies for all under-16s.

“This vibrant season, gather your family and embark on a journey to embrace the magic of long days and warm nights,” a statement read.

“Whether you're reconnecting with friends and family or exploring thrilling summer adventures, let us make your celebrations truly amazing.”

The saving can be applied to both standard and fully-flexible fare types. There is a £1.50 booking fee, although this can be bypassed if you get a National Express account for free.

The code KIDSFREE can be entered under the “my details” section of the website once you have selected your bus.

According to Money Saving Expert, £28.80 can be saved per child with the discount for a London Victoria to Bristol return trip.

National Express also runs coaches to Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast as well as other towns and cities.

The statement added: “With our 'kids travel free' offer, you have the freedom to enjoy family travel without worrying about child train ticket prices to London or the airport. Discover endless possibilities for baby-friendly holidays and let the adventures begin!”

The discount will not apply to tickets that have been bought from a third party website.