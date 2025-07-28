When are Hull Trains staff striking?

By William Mata

Union members within Hull Trains have voted to continue strike action in support of a colleague who was sacked.

Aslef has staged various walkouts this year already and, on Friday, announced more action would be held to potentially cause disruption over the summer holidays.

The union said that the worker was sacked by First Group, which runs Hull Trains, over a comment he made. As of July 25, there have already been 56 days of strike action.

“Aslef members on Hull Trains are standing strong,” a statement read. “Members have returned a fresh mandate for strike action.

“We once again repeat our offer to meet with the company ASAP to find a solution. Hull Trains cannot keep hiding from the mess they've created.”

Hull Trains is an open access operator that runs five trains per day (four on Sundays) from London Kings Cross to Hull Paragon, and two per day to Beverly (one on weekends).

Their trains also stop at Stevenage, Grantham, Retford, Doncaster, Selby, Howden, Brough.

Hull Trains is still running services, although Aslef has said that the strikes have led to cancellations, and passengers have been inconvenienced.

On Monday, July 28, the company said 60 per cent of timetabled services were planned to operate as normal. Over the weekend it was up to around 90 per cent.

Hull Trains said: “The company has made a number of proposals for a resolution of this matter with Aslef.

"We remain committed to open dialogue to resolve this situation and avoid further disruption to our customers."

When are Aslef members striking on Hull Trains?

The renewed mandate means that members will strike from August 10 to September 6, which will follow on from the previously announced strike action from June 1 to August 9.

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef's organiser in the north-east of England, said: “Hull Trains has been telling our members that they wish to sort out this issue but it's nearly a month since their last meeting with Aslef and the silence is deafening.

"They also have a new managing director who, it appears, doesn't wish to get involved."