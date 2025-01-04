Major travel disruption expected as -10C temperatures and 'severe' snow to hit UK amid Met Office amber warnings

4 January 2025, 07:16

Amber warnings are in place across the UK.
Amber warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Met Office, Alamy

By Henry Moore

Major disruption is expected across large parts of the UK today as Britain braces for freezing -10C temperatures, snow and rain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two Met Office amber warnings cover large parts of the UK cross the weekend, with snow fall of up to 40cm expected in higher areas.

Power cuts are expected across the country, with stranded vehicles, train and air delays also likely.

Rural communities risk being “cut off” due to extreme weather with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas, the Met Office warned.

Freezing rain, which occurs when rain instantly freezes upon hitting the ground, could cause "treacherous conditions in places" as temperatures plummet to -10C.

Read more: Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Read more: NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

An amber warning for snow and rare freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including the Midlands and the north-west cities of Liverpool and Manchester, is in place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office said.

The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Both of the warning areas can expect to see 3cm to 7cm of snowfall widely, while snow may mix with rain at times in lower-lying areas, the forecaster said.

Three less severe warnings are in place across much of England and Wales for the majority of the weekend up until Monday afternoon.

National Highways warned a "spell of disruptive snow" would spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Drivers in high-altitude areas, particularly the Cotswolds and Peak District, were warned to take particular care. Gwent Police issued a warning for black ice on Friday.

Road users in England's north were warned up to 25cm of snow could hit parts of the network including the A66 Old Spittal, A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 at Windy Hill.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

Post box in the snow UK
Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

Three-day weekend snow warning issued for England, Wales and parts of Scotland

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Some football games have been called off, including Cheltenham's clash with League Two leaders Walsall which was due to take place on Saturday, Halifax's National League home game against Fylde which was also set for Saturday, while Friday night's Scottish Championship game between Airdrie and leaders Falkirk did not take place.

Meanwhile, Saturday's race meeting at Newcastle has been abandoned because the course is frozen.

Milder air will briefly cover some southern areas during the weekend before a new northerly flow allows colder conditions to return across the UK next week, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said temperatures would remain below average with some areas struggling to get above freezing for several days.

Further weather warnings could be issued for the start of next week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Released prisoners are welcomed by family

Myanmar releases thousands of prisoners to mark Independence Day

Fire department truck

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te waves

Taiwan says China redoubling efforts to undermine democracy with disinformation

Some NHS is reportedly giving priority care to vulnerable patients, including asylum seekers..

NHS giving asylum seekers priority care to 'address inequalities' as waiting lists pile up

Liam Payne died last Wednesday.

Waiter charged with supplying drugs to Liam Payne before his death arrested in Argentina

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside Manhattan federal court

Rudy Giuliani insists he is not hiding assets at contempt hearing

Police allege that Fred Kerley became increasingly aggressive after approaching them about his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley faces battery charges after being tasered during police confrontation

Nigel Farage, left, and Elon Musk, right. Mr Farage has distanced himself from Musk on his position on jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Nigel Farage refuses to back Elon Musk's calls to 'free Tommy Robinson'

The number of people in hospital in England is rising at a "very concerning rate" and is more than four times the level it was a month ago.

NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York on May 30 2024

Judge sets Trump’s sentencing date in hush money case but signals no jail time

Keir Starmer has been attacked by Donald trump and Elon musk for his green energy plans and his handling of grooming gangs

America turns on Starmer: PM attacked by Trump and Musk over net zero and grooming gangs

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

'Wonderful' Brit, 31, killed in New Orleans terror attack identified as devastated family pay tribute

Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Livelsberger left a ‘suicide email’ claiming China is using drones to spy on the US

Tesla Cybertruck driver left conspiracy-filled ‘suicide note’ before explosion outside Trump Vegas hotel

Rudy Giuliani speaking to the media

Rudy Giuliani appears at contempt hearing over election case judgment

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans terror attack - as victim confirmed to have died from 'blunt force injuries'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Military personnel walk down Bourbon Street in New Orleans

New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, officials say

Fifteen people have died and at least 35 were injured in the attack

New Orleans terror suspect ‘wasn’t a violent person’ but got ‘radicalised’, says half-brother
Luke Littler has become the youngest darts world champion

Luke Littler becomes youngest darts world champion at 17 after beating Michael van Gerwen

Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 10.

Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in hush money trial as guilty verdict upheld

House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol in Washington

Republican Mike Johnson re-elected House speaker after dramatic floor vote

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Waiter accused of supplying Liam Payne with cocaine before fatal fall arrested

PC Thomas Lightfoot “exposed his penis” in videos while on duty at Weston Favell Police Station on April 19 and May 1 2024.

Police officer who 'took indecent images of himself' in station and colleague he exchanged 'vile' texts with dismissed
A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza as ceasefire talks to resume in Qatar

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif's father issued chilling warning after 'having neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison ambush'
Bottles of alcohol on shelves at a bar in Houston

Surgeon general calls for new label on alcohol to warn Americans of cancer risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News