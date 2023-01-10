Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage
10 January 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 12:44
Travelodge has launched an investigation after 28 porn stars turned up at one of its hotels to record X-rated footage.
Cameras rolled across a family room and four double rooms without permission as children and families stayed in the hotel.
The porn stars had planned to film in a nearby mansion, which had a pool and hot tub, costing £10,000, but were then kicked out by the owner.
The group got stuck in the snow after trying to find another mansion, so opted for a nearby Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle, the Sun revealed.
A double room mid-week costs £53.99, while a family room would cost £49.99 - costing the group around £265.
Models made the most of the facilities in the hotel, posing for photos in the lift and surrounding corridor.
In one image, seven women posted on a single bed inside the hotel.
Porn star Lacey Amour, 23, said: “We’re just trying to do our jobs.”
In response, Travelodge has said it is considering legal action against those involved for breaching terms and conditions.