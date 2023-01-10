Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage

Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle. Picture: Travelodge

By Kieran Kelly

Travelodge has launched an investigation after 28 porn stars turned up at one of its hotels to record X-rated footage.

Cameras rolled across a family room and four double rooms without permission as children and families stayed in the hotel.

The porn stars had planned to film in a nearby mansion, which had a pool and hot tub, costing £10,000, but were then kicked out by the owner.

The group got stuck in the snow after trying to find another mansion, so opted for a nearby Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle, the Sun revealed.

A double room mid-week costs £53.99, while a family room would cost £49.99 - costing the group around £265.

Models made the most of the facilities in the hotel, posing for photos in the lift and surrounding corridor.

Read More: Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Read More: Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

In one image, seven women posted on a single bed inside the hotel.

Porn star Lacey Amour, 23, said: “We’re just trying to do our jobs.”

In response, Travelodge has said it is considering legal action against those involved for breaching terms and conditions.