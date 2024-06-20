Breaking News

Travis Scott arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Travis Scott. Picture: Miami-Dade Sheriff

By Kit Heren

US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County in Florida, police said.

Scott posted a $650 (£512) bond and is expected to be released from jail later on Thursday.

It comes just before he kicks off an international stadium tour, which begins in the Netherlands on June 28. Scott is due to perform in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11, and at Co-op Live in Manchester on July 13.

Scott, 33, has achieved four number-one hits on the US charts.

Read more: 'Devastated' Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy where 10 people crushed to death

Read more: Pictured: Victims of Travis Scott concert crush

The artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has two children with Kylie Jenner.

He mad headlines recently for a fight he had with Jenner's previous ex, the rapper Tyga.

Scott is also well known for a tragedy at a festival he ran. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured at the Astroworld event in Houston, Texas in November 2021.

The Houston Fire Department said that Scott should have stopped the show much earlier than he did.

However, Scott maintains that he was not made aware of the severity of the situation until after he left the stage.

Earlier this year, a jury decided against indicting Scott on any charges relating to the incident.

The tragedy took place when the over-capacity crowd surged forward during Scott's headline show.

The victims, aged between nine and 27, died of compressive asphyxiation.

Scott spoke out on the issue last November, saying: "I was just overly devastated."I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

"You just feel for those people. And their families.”