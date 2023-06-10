Treble Glory! Manchester City win Champions League with 1-0 victory against Inter in Istanbul

Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League final. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester City have won the Champions League for the first time - completing a historic Treble for Pep Guardiola's side.

City beat Inter 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to complete a hat-trick of trophies this season - having already win the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute of the game with a thundering strike to send Blues fans into raptures.

Their Treble makes them only the second side to complete the feat - after derby rivals Manchester United did so in 1999.

City's victory is the first time they have won the European Cup and marks the pinnacle of the sporting project that was started when Sheikh Mansour purchased the club in 2008.

This story is being updated.