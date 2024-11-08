Council fined £500,000 for 'wholly avoidable' death after tree branch fell and killed man walking dog in park

8 November 2024, 20:34 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 20:37

Chris Hall, 48, was killed after the limb of a tree fell on him in a park in Chesire
Chris Hall, 48, was killed after the limb of a tree fell on him in a park in Chesire. Picture: HSE

By Flaminia Luck

A council has been fined £500,000 after a tree limb fell and killed a man walking his dog in a public park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Father-of-one Chris Hall was out with his cocker spaniel Benson on a path in The Carrs, a woodland area in Wilmslow, Cheshire on August 28, 2020.

The 48-year-old suffered fatal injuries when a "limb" from the Lime tree hit him as he walked on a path nearby.

Just 11 months before, in September 2019, another large limb of the same unstable tree had fallen.

His family have described his death as "wholly avoidable".

Chris with wife Fiona and son Sam
Chris with wife Fiona and son Sam. Picture: HSE

It had been reported to Cheshire East Council and Ansa Environmental Services Ltd, their grounds services contractor owned by the council at arms length, so the entity could take on private non-council work.

But apart from a visual inspection by Ansa, no real action had been taken, despite "significant" structural issues, Matt Reynolds, prosecuting, for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told Chester Magistrates Court heard.

The HSE investigation found no adequate inspection of the tree had been carried out to find out if it posed a risk and the council had no tree strategy to manage the risks from trees in public places even though other Ansa staff had expressed concern about the health of the tree.

Both the local authority, and Ansa, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to breaching section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act by exposing the public to risk.

Mr Hall's wife Fiona read a victim impact statement to the court, watched by their son Sam and around 20 friends and family, who were seated in the public gallery.

'Wholly avoidable'

Mrs Hall said her husband "loved life and life loved him".

"His death was utterly senseless and wholly avoidable," she added.

"He was simply walking our dog on a dry, warm, summer's day.

"His loss is colossal; his absence is immense and he leaves a void that can never be filled."

x
The HSE investigation found no adequate inspection of the tree had been carried out to find out if it posed a risk . Picture: HSE

The court heard five or six people each year in the UK are killed by falling branches or trees, with the risk being one chance in 10 million of being killed that way.

David Lewis, representing the local authority and Ansa, offered their condolences to Mr Hall's family and said a tree inspection regime was now in place.

But he said the council had a £20.5 million overspend this year and any fine meant money meant for local services would go into central government coffers, in an "inefficient recycling of funds".

Passing sentence District Judge John McGarva said: "The 2019 limb fall should have been a wake-up call and prevented this tragedy."

He said he could not equate any level of fine with the value of Mr Hall's life and the council and Ansa were being fined because of how they managed risk.

But he told the court the law suggests fines for public bodies and charities should be reduced if it would have a significant impact on public services.

The Carrs park, Wilmslow
The Carrs park, Wilmslow. Picture: Chesire East Council

Judge McGarva said if he had been fining a private company he would have imposed a £1.5 million penalty, but as these were public bodies, the fine would be £500,000 for the council and a nominal £5 for Ansa, with legal costs of £7,284.

'Utterly tragic'

Outside court, HSE inspector Lorna Sherlock said: "This was an utterly tragic event that has caused the death of a much-loved husband and father.

"Had this public area been better managed, this death might have been avoided.

"No lessons were learned from the limb falling off the tree less than a year before.

"Fiona and the family have shown great courage and fortitude throughout their ordeal."

Cheshire East Council recently decided to bring Ansa's services back "in-house".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Whitworth Hall at the University of Manchester. Oxford Road, Manchester, England, United Kingdom.

Man arrested after bust of Israeli leader stolen from the University of Manchester and defaced

The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian Abdel Rahman Abdullah, who was shot dead by the Israeli army during clashes at a refugee camp near Bethlehem

Nearly 70% of Gaza dead are women and children, UN reports

m

Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

One of the headstones

Shock as local council slaps 'disgusting' health and safety stickers on gravestones

Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Fred Trump III said his uncle Donald had said he should let his disabled son die

Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Terry Moore

'Britain's Tiger King' rushed to hospital after being mauled by his own big cat

Donald Trump.

Iranian assassination attempt against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

UK fire engine (file)

Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

Amanj Hasan Zada has been jailed for 17 years

Iranian man dubbed 'the best smuggler' jailed for 17 years after arranging small boat crossings

Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus

WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

Georgina Cooper

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

x

Sara Sharif's dad claims stepmum refused to call 999 after he found her 'limp' body

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London

Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election.

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Hibbert, who was injured in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, makes a statement outside the Royal Courts Of Justice.

Manchester Arena survivors awarded £45,000 in harassment case against conspiracy theorist

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions

London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals
Front of Circle Line London Underground tube train and driver obscured face emerging from tunnel entering train station platform England UK

Tube drivers call off strike after being offered four-day week, pay rise and fewer hours

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' by government as pro-Palestinian rallies continue

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' after Labour declares 'all out-war on the countryside'
A Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing two young girls

Taekwondo coach jailed for nine years after sexually abusing two young children

Susan McGowan died after taking the weight-loss drug tirzepatide

Nurse becomes first UK death linked to NHS-approved weight-loss jab Mounjaro

Violence broke out after the match in Amsterdam

Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks' as 62 arrested, Amsterdam mayor says
Brave daughter refused to open safe for armed criminals who posed as police to raid £2.5m Sandbanks home

Brave daughter refused to open safe for armed criminals who posed as police to raid £2.5m Sandbanks home
The woman was hit on Garratt lane, Earlsfield

E-bike rider arrested after crash left woman in 70s fighting for life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News