Trial date set for four accused of damaging Edward Colston statue

2 March 2021, 14:19 | Updated: 2 March 2021, 14:31

The Edward Colston statue at the feet of protesters
The Edward Colston statue at the feet of protesters. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A trial date has been set for four people charged with criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, all denied the charge against them at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour.

Charges allege the four defendants, without lawful excuse, jointly and with others, damaged the statue, a listed monument belonging to Bristol City Council.

It is claimed that the defendants committed the offence "intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged".

Their trial is due to start on December 13 and they were released on bail.

Milo Ponsford, Rhian Graham and Jake Skuse (left to right) arrive at Bristol Crown Court
Milo Ponsford, Rhian Graham and Jake Skuse (left to right) arrive at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: PA

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, said he would preside over the trial.

He told the defendants: "You have pleaded not guilty and therefore I am fixing a trial date of December 13 for you which you must attend without fail on that day and the subsequent days.

"We estimate that it will go into a second week. I am suggesting probably setting aside seven to eight days so you need to make sure that your diaries are so arranged.

"There will be a hearing on November 8 to take stock of the case and make sure that everyone is working successfully towards your trial date.

"You don't have to attend but you may attend if you wish. Your counsel may attend by video link.

"You are on unconditional bail and that will continue, so you are free to leave."

Sage Willoughby arrives at Bristol Crown Court
Sage Willoughby arrives at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: PA

Ms Graham is of Colston Road, Bristol; Mr Ponsford is of Bishopstoke, Hampshire; Mr Skuse is of Farley Close, Bristol, and Mr Willoughby is of Gloucester Road, Bristol.

Ahead of the hearing, the legal firm representing three of the four defendants released a statement.

Raj Chada, head of criminal defence, and Laura O'Brien, associate, at London-based law firm Hodge Jones & Allen, said they would fight the charges "vigorously".

"We are committed to defending them and their right to a fair trial in this important case. We ask that their privacy is respected," they said.

The next hearing in the case will take place on November 8 at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Seuss book

Six Dr Seuss books to have publication ended over racist imagery
Myanmar

Myanmar police fire tear gas and rubber bullets as standoff intensifies
Jamal Khashoggi

Rights group files complaint against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi killing
Students who were abducted by gunmen are seen after their release

Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls are freed

Carlos Ghosn

US men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee arrive in Japan
A man stands in line for a bus on the first day of a two-week lockdown in Brasilia

Lockdowns and curfews urged in Brazil amid concerns over spread of virus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his budget speech on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'
Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income

Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support
James O'Brien caller dislikes 'corporate' wife working from home

James O'Brien caller 'depressed' as 'corporate' wife works from home
£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'

£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'
"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

'The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'
Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London