Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

A touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown has been painted in Romford. Picture: Instagram: gnashermurals

By Liam Gould

A mural dedicated to the late Eastenders' legend June Brown has appeared in Romford after the actress's death on Sunday aged 95.

June, who played Dot Cotton for over 30 years in the famous soap, died on Sunday with her family by her side.

The mural, painted on a building in Rise Park, Romford, depicts a portrait of the Eastenders' star with a signing 'For June' written at the bottom of the piece.

Painted by artist Gnasher, the mural reportedly took a few hours to complete and has been described as the "perfect tribute."

A photograph was posted to Instagram showing the mural alongside the artist, and has over 1,000 likes.

"What an amazing tribute to a wonderful actress", one user posted on social media.

Another said the tribute was 'perfect', praising the artist's ability to capture Brown's likeness.

“Brilliant, so very lifelike you captured her perfectly!” they said.

One user added: "Going to take a drive to see this. Amazing."

Brown played the chainsmoking Christian and Walford stalwart for 35 years on the show, and appeared between 1985 and 1993 and then from 1997 onwards.

It comes as a huge number of tributes have been paid since the beloved actress' death.

A post from Brown’s family on the BBC’s official Eastenders Twitter account said: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Brown was born in Needham Market, Suffolk, in 1927 and was one of five children.

She served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service during the second world war, before training as an actor at London’s Old Vic Theatre School.

Early TV roles included appearances on Coronation Street, Doctor Who and Play For Today, before she joined the historic soap on the recommendation of Leslie Grantham, who played Den Watts.

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten... pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

Eastenders co-stars including Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the soap paid tribute to Brown.

“I’m lost for words, something June never was,” the actor posted on Instagram.

“So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said of Brown: “An incredible character on and off the screen.

"She will be missed by millions.”