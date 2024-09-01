Tributes paid to 'delightful' boy, six, after woman, 41, charged with murder in Swansea

A woman has been charged with the murder of a six-year-old boy in Swansea - and will appear in court on Monday. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A woman has been charged with the murder of a six-year-old boy in Swansea - and will appear in court on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alexander Zurawski, six, died at a property on Cwm Du Close on August 29.

Karolina Zurawska, 41, from Gendros, has been charged with murder in connection with Alexander's death.

She has also been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident involving a 67-year-old man earlier on the same date.

She will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Read More: Man and three children - all under age of four - found dead in house are related as police confirm IOPC involvement

Read More: Beluga whale rumoured to be Russian spy found dead

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police, the family of six-year-old Alexander Zurawski said: "Alexander was a very kind child.

"He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog 'Daisy'.

"Alexander was always well behaved and never naughty.

"He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

"Alexander was always helpful. Always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

"Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

"He was amazing."

The family also thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident on Thursday.

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said: "We're devastated to learn of the tragic death of Alexander.

"Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook.

"He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

"Appropriate support will be made available to children, staff and all those within our school community who are affected.

"We would ask that our school community's privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Chief Superintendent Chris Truscott, divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: "This is a distressing incident which has been a tremendous shock to the local community.

"The local community has been outstanding in their support of our investigation, and we would like to thank all of them for their patience during what has been a traumatic few days.

"A police presence will be retained in the local area over the coming days in order to provide advice and reassurance.

"Our thoughts are with Alexander's family and friends at this difficult time."