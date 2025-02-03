'Forever in our hearts': Tributes pour in for talented basketball players and dancer killed in Essex car crash

Four people who died in the collision have been named. Picture: Essex Police

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have poured in for the four people who died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision occurred in Magdalen Street in Colchester shortly before 4.40am on February 1.

Police named the victims as Makyle Bayley, 22, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Hibbert, 24, and Daljang Wol, 22.

The three men and woman inside the car, who were all students at the University of Essex, died at the scene.

University of Essex acting vice-chancellor Professor Maria Fasli said the students "played an active role in our community through clubs and societies" and had "young lives filled with hope, promise, talent, and dreams for the future".

Read more: Four university students killed in Essex car crash named

Read more: Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested

In a statement, Professor Fasli added: "Anthony and Daljang were outstanding members of our Essex Rebels men's basketball 1st team, Makyle was a talented basketball player who was a member of our BUCS basketball team and Eva undertook several roles in our Essex Blades Dance Club and was active in many other clubs and societies.

"Their loss will be felt by their families and closest friends and by all our university community.

"In classrooms, in halls, in shared moments of laughter and learning - they were part of us, and their absence will be felt profoundly."

Professor Fasli said the university would share details in the coming days of "a time and place for our university community to gather in remembrance".

Makyle Bayley, 22, died in the crash. Picture: Facebook

In a statement, the University of Essex said: "Our whole university is in mourning for Makyle Bayley, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Anthony Hibbert and Daljang Wol.

"They touched the lives of so many of us at Essex; their friends, classmates, the teams they played for, and the staff with whom they spent time.

"It is impossible to imagine the loss being felt by their families and many friends. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew them at this terrible time."

Essex Rebels Basketball also paid tribute to the students, with two of them - Mr Wol and Mr Hibbert - having played for them.

A statement on X read: "We are heartbroken by the loss of Makyle Bayley, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Anthony Hibbert and Daljang Wol.

"No words can fully express the incredible sadness everyone in the Rebels family is feeling."

Ms Darold-Tchikaya was remembered by her dance group.

"Our dance family has lost a wonderful dancer, team mate, teacher and Vice president," they said.

"Eva Darold-Tchikaya you are forever in our hearts."

Our whole University is in mourning for Makyle, Eva, Anthony and Daljang.



They touched the lives of so many of us. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew them.



If you need support please get in touch with our team: https://t.co/T2vmSvnK2f pic.twitter.com/4M3xlPglxl — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) February 2, 2025

Mike Davies, 66, a builder from Colchester, told the Daily Mail: "Police told me the car was so badly damaged inside the building they couldn't even tell what make or model it was.

"They had to construct a temporary wooden platform to be able to take it out. They even had to bring in a JCB to help get it freed. The building is completely wrecked."

He claimed that several people allegedly saw the car going at a high speed, on the wrong side of the road.

Resident Jodie Graves, 42, said: "It was so loud that I thought I was dreaming until I saw my husband on the phone to the police.

"When the police knocked for us at about 5am, we had put down the blinds. That was when they said, 'I recommend you don't look out there'.

"It was just surreal - we were told not to look."

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “I want to extend my condolences to the friends and family of Makyle, Eva, Anthony, and Daljang.

“This will be an incredibly difficult time for them and we have specialist officers supporting them.

“Our specialist Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating what led up to the collision but at this stage we do not believe any other vehicles were involved."

Police have urged anyone who saw a black Ford Focus being driven along Magdalen Street or in the near vicinity around the time of the crash, or have any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage, to contact them.

The force said people can get in touch by quoting incident 179 of February 1 to police or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.