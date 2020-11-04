Funeral takes place for Met police officer who was shot dead at custody suite

4 November 2020, 10:31

Matt Ratana was shot dead at the custody centre in Croydon
Matt Ratana was shot dead at the custody centre in Croydon. Picture: PA

Police colleagues will pay their respects at the funeral of an officer killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, of the Metropolitan Police, was fatally shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of September 25 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick will be among the speakers representing colleagues, friends and family paying tribute to the New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana at the service being held in Sussex.

It will be led by Prebendary Jonathan Osborne MBE, senior chaplain at the Metropolitan Police, and Maori speaker the Ven Jo Kelly-Moore, Archdeacon of Canterbury.

Previous tributes paid to Sgt Ratana following his death remembered the police officer of almost 30 years as a "gentle giant" and "irreplaceable figure" who was part of the "police family".

The funeral on Wednesday is due to be broadcast live from around 11.25 am to ensure Sgt Ratana's colleagues, friends and family in the UK, New Zealand and around the world can join the service.

Well-wishers will be able to watch through the Metropolitan Police's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

The force said that due to coronavirus restrictions, it was unable to provide a force service funeral for Sgt Ratana, but a full service memorial will be planned for when restrictions are lifted.

The funeral will be followed by a private cremation service.

WATCH the funeral service here from 11.30am

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump ‘castrating the facts’ with false victory claim, warn US news outlets
Amanda Knox has been criticised over a tasteless remark she made on Twitter

Amanda Knox criticised over tasteless US election joke

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian leader orders military action in defiant region

US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House

Trump brands US election process ‘a major fraud’ and calls for voting to stop
Kelly Loeffler

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
Nancy Pelosi

Democrats set to keep control of House, but lose seats to Republicans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech

James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech
Donald Trump is not racist, says black Republican ex-congressman

Donald Trump is not racist, insists black Republican ex-congressman
Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London