'Beautiful soul': Tributes paid after woman and two teens found dead in Luton flat as man, 18, charged with murder

15 September 2024, 15:55

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old girl with a 'beautiful soul' after she, her mum, and her brother were found dead in a flat in Luton on Friday
Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old girl with a 'beautiful soul' after she, her mum, and her brother were found dead in a flat in Luton on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old girl with a 'beautiful soul' after she, her mum, and her brother were found dead in a flat in Luton on Friday

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giselle Prosper, 13, was said to be a "model pupil" after she was reportedly found dead alongside Juliana Prosper, 48, and Kyle Prosper, 18, in Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton, on Friday.

Though they have been named, police have stressed that formal identification is yet to take place.

An 18-year-old was charged with the murder of the trio on Saturday.

Read More: Man, 18, charged with murder after woman and two teenagers found dead at flat in Luton

Read more: Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, Luton, was arrested on Friday morning in Bramingham Road.

In a statement from her school, Giselle was said to have "excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed".

Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, although formal identification has yet to take place
Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, although formal identification has yet to take place. Picture: Alamy
Floral tributes at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13
Floral tributes at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13. Picture: Alamy

The tributes on X, formerly Twitter, came from Jess Pather, headteacher at Lea Manor High School, who said: "We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper.

"Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

"Lea Manor High School will be open as usual on Monday and specialist bereavement counsellors will be available to provide additional support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

"It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected."

Kyle Prosper's school described the incident as "devastating" and offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family.

A statement issued by Cardinal Newman Catholic School said: "We are shocked by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students, Kyle Prosper.

"This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.

"We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday.

"We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle's family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident."

An aerial view of Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13
An aerial view of Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13. Picture: Alamy

Nicholas Prosper has also been charged with "a number of firearms offences", police said.

He was also charged with "a number of firearms offences", police said.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the force's thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

"Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," he said.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Following the discovery of the three bodies yesterday, we immediately dispatched a number of officers to the scene. Shortly afterwards they arrested an 18-year-old man, who has now been charged with three counts of murder, as well as a number of firearms offences.

"I'd like to praise all of the officers involved in this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and were met with such awful circumstances, and those who have worked round the clock to establish the details surrounding these tragic deaths."

Nicholas Prosper has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flames coming from an apartment building

Couple killed in missile attack on Odesa

Jay Blades has resigned from the King's Foundation.

Jay Blades resigns from King's Foundation after being charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Europe has been hit by mass flooding

Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes

Flood water on streets

Thousands evacuate amid rising floodwaters in Czech Republic

Smoke and flames rise from a grassy area

Missile fired from Yemen lands in open area of Israel

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Sir Keir Starmer is alleged to have broken parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife Victoria Starmer.

Keir Starmer faces investigation after failing to declare gifts to wife from party donor

Silouette of Jared Isaacman performing his spacewalk

Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

French gendarme use a tractor to pull a damaged migrants' boat after a failed attempt to cross the English Channel

Eight migrants die while attempting to cross English Channel - as 10-month-old baby left in critical condition

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Man, 18, charged with murder after woman and two teenagers found dead at flat in Luton

Tropical-Weather-Mexico

Storm makes landfall on Mexican coast after pounding Los Cabos

Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Assisted dying vote 'could be held in weeks' as PM backs plans to fast-track it through Commons

Venezuela Pro-Government Rally

Venezuela arrests foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro

Rishi Sunak only had received ten letters of no confidence when the election was called, former chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has claimed.

Sunak 'only had 10 no confidence letters when he called election' say former 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady

Labour is planning to back away from plans to ban the sale of diesel cars in 2030 - by allowing hybrid models to be sold until 2035.

Labour 'planning to water down 2030 diesel car ban' as hybrids set to evade ban until 2035

Bremerton Marina

Child injured after being attacked and dragged underwater by river otter

Latest News

See more Latest News

England could be banned from playing at its home Euros in 2028 if Sir Keir Starmer continues with plans for a football regulator, UEFA has warned.

England 'face being banned from home Euros' if Starmer presses ahead with football regulator, UEFA warns
Tommy Cash, brother of legendary singer Johnny, has died aged 84.

Johnny Cash's country music star brother Tommy has died aged 84

Crowds of people trying to help at a wrecked train

At least three people killed as passenger trains collide in Egypt

A man who raped a girl in an alleyway in Rotherham 21 years ago has been jailed after an investigation into grooming gangs in south Yorkshire.

Rapist who attacked girl, 14, in Rotherham alleyway jailed for five years after grooming gang investigation
Rescuers carry a woman in Pechea, Romania, after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded

Four die after torrential rain floods parts of Romania

Michaela DePrince smiling

Michaela DePrince who left war zone to become a ballerina dies at 29

The coffin of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi with her photo next to it

American woman who was killed by Israeli forces is buried in Turkey

Ed Davey speaks to LBC

'We need to stand united against Russia': Sir Ed Davey acknowledges 'disappointment' over delay in missile deal
Approximately one tonne of cocaine has been seized from a fishing boat off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall

Tonne of cocaine seized from fishing boat off coast of Cornwall as four men arrested

Russia and Ukraine have each handed over 103 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine each exchange 103 prisoners of war as questions remain over Kyiv's use of long-range missiles

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit