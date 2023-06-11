Tributes paid to 'loving' and 'dedicated' couple found dead in Shrewsbury summer house

11 June 2023, 09:58 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 10:02

By Danielle DeWolfe

Tributes have been paid to a 'loving' and 'dedicated' elderly couple found dead in their Shropshire summer house.

The bodies of Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife Patricia, 80, were found in their summer house on June 1.

The terminally ill couple were discovered after West Mercia Police were called to Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury at around 11pm, with police now formally releasing the pair's identities.

According to their daughter, Robert had been diagnosed with cancer, while Patricia had received a terminal brain tumour and dementia diagnosis.

"They couldn't bear the thought of one not being there to support the other," the couple's daughter, Sarah Davies, said.

She added the couple will be "greatly missed by their family and many close friends".

"Mum and Dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for"

She added: "They are now at peace and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden."

In a statement, the force said: "Around 11pm last night (Thursday 1 June) concern was raised for the welfare of two people at the address.

"Police have attended and sadly two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed."

They added: "The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained; however, it is not believed anyone else is involved."

An inquest into their deaths will begin on 15 June.

