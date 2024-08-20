Tributes paid after co-defendant of tech tycoon Mike Lynch dies following car crash as search continues in yacht tragedy

Stephen Chamberlain. Picture: LinkedIn/Cambridgeshire Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have been paid after the business partner of 'Britain's Bill Gates' died following a car crash.

Stephen Chamberlain was hit by a car in Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning and rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later confirmed to have died.

It happened just days before a superyacht sunk off the Sicily coast, with Mr Chamberlain's former business partner Mike Lynch and his daughter among six still missing.

The pair worked together on software giant Autonomy, with Mr Chamberlain acting as vice president of finance alongside Mr Lynch as chief executive.

They were both recently acquitted in a US fraud trial following the sale of Autonomy for $11bn (£8.64bn).

Mr Chamberlain's family have since paid tribute to him, saying: "Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

"He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible.

"He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"He will be deeply missed but forever in the hearts of his loved ones."

His lawyer, Gary Lincenberg, said in a statement: "Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car on Saturday while out running.

"He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

"Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family."

British tech giant Mike Lynch, his lawyer and four other people are among those missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily. Picture: Alamy

Cambridgeshire Police said there has been nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances around Mr Chamberlain's death.

They added that the driver of the car involved in the crash was speaking to the police voluntarily and had not been arrested.

At this stage, there is no link between the two incidents - and British detectives have not been contacted by Italian authorities as of yet.

A statement said: "The pedestrian involved in the collision on Saturday has died in hospital and can now be named as 52-year-old Stephen Chamberlain of Station Road, Longstanton, Cambridgeshire."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments before or after, should contact the force via 101 and ask to speak with Detective Constable Kevin Drury in the serious collision investigation unit (SCIU).