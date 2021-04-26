Tributes paid to 'hero' who died jumping into Thames to save woman

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge. Picture: GoFundMe

By Maddie Goodfellow

Tributes have been paid to the hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge.

20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, also known as Jimi, leapt into the River Thames alongside another man shortly after midnight on Saturday after seeing the woman plunge into the waters.

She and the other man were pulled from the water by Emergency workers, but sadly Mr Olubunmi-Adewole could not be located.

A body, thought to be Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's, was found six hours later. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police have not said how the woman fell into the river.

His father Michael Adewola, 63, told the Sun Jimi deserved a medal for his bravery.

"He is a very unique and angelic soul, and I am proud him, so proud, and I want the world to know he is the deepest and most wonderful man," Mr Adewola said.

He added: "He is a hero, and always will be, I can't bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did, it was just like him to want to always try and help others."

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was the best of us. A true hero of our city who gave his life trying to save another. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of tragic loss. https://t.co/ICnuZ5ba8F — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 25, 2021

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was with a friend, Bernard, when they heard a woman had fallen into the Thames.

Bernard told Sky News they could hear the woman "screaming help me, help me, I'm gonna die".

"Instantly Jimi looked at me and I said, 'all right, we can look for her'.

"But we couldn't see her, it was pitch black."

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole drowned in the Thames yesterday in the act of trying to save a stranger. Saw my first swallow of the summer yesterday. Hope his family can also see his soul now as a beacon of warmth and hope for us all. RIP #JimiTheHero — Tony Underwood (@underwood_tony) April 25, 2021

Following Mr Olubunmi-Adewole's tragic death, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "A true hero of our city who gave his life trying to save another.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of tragic loss."

Athenlay Football Club in south-east London, which Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was a member of, held a minute's silence at all of their matches on Sunday.

Tony Underwood, from the club, later tweeted: "Saw my first swallow of the summer yesterday.

"Hope his family can also see his soul now as a beacon of warmth and hope for us all. RIP #JimiTheHero."