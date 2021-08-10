Tributes paid to Freddie Farrow, 5, who died after being struck by mirror

10 August 2021, 15:22

Freddie Farrow died after being hit by a mirror
Freddie Farrow died after being hit by a mirror. Picture: Essex Police/Family handout

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a mirror in a branch of Fenwick's department store.

Freddie's family described him as a "lovely little boy" who was "always smiling".

Freddie was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a mirror in Fenwick on Colchester's High Street on July 27, Essex Police said. The force said Freddie sustained a head injury and died in hospital on August 2.

In a statement released through police, his mother, Natasha Ingham, said: "He will never leave us. He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again.

"As a family we are devastated by his death.

"He was such a lovely little boy - and very cheeky in a lot of ways."

She said he would pick her flowers and tell her he loved her.

"Everyone who knew Freddie just loved him - he was that kind of boy," she added.

"He was always smiling and he really loved going to the beach."

Freddie's father, Andrew Farrow, said: "I am grateful for the time we had with Freddie.

"Every day he was loved and cherished and brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him. Freddie, his brother and sister were inseparable and I know for sure he will be watching over them.

"Freddie was an expert Lego builder, confident swimmer, enjoyed crabbing and park running.

"He had such a contagious laugh and always pulled funny faces.

"I will miss you Fredboy, so, so much... and until we meet again, I love you."

He thanked all who tried to help Freddie and who have been supporting the family.

Polly Bradford, head of school at Gosbecks Primary School, said Freddie was a "much-loved member of our school community".

"We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss as a school, and our thoughts and sympathies are with Freddie's family at this distressing time," she said.

"Freddie was a little star. His sensitive and caring nature shone through with his friends, who he always looked out and cared for.

"His unique character and lovely smile touched all who knew him.

"Freddie was a credit to his family and his kindness and thoughtfulness will be sorely missed by his teachers and friends.

"Words cannot describe the utter loss felt by those who cherished Freddie.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with those who knew and loved him; he will be in our hearts forever."

