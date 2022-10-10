Tributes paid to LBC and IRN's 'pioneering' managing editor, John Perkins, following his death

Tributes paid to LBC's John Perkins following his death. Picture: LBC / Polly Perkins

By Danielle DeWolfe

Former LBC and IRN managing editor John Perkins, who “transformed” the radio landscape with his development of commercial radio, has died, his family have announced.

Described as a “pioneer” of radio by those who worked alongside him, Perkins was both a journalist and astute businessman, expanding the editorial output of both LBC and IRN - the latter of which now serves over 300 stations nationwide.

His daughter, Polly Perkins, announced the news on social media on Monday evening.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “My lovely, sweet, kind, caring, justice driven, horticultural mad Father passed away in our arms this morning. I finally understand what it means to have a heavy heart. Sleep well Dad. We love you x.”

A radio career that began in 1974 when he joined Radio City in Liverpool as a news reporter, he moved to London one year later, where he joined LBC as a political reporter.

Former LBC and IRN managing editor, John Perkins,. Picture: LBC / Polly Perkins

Going on to become IRN’s managing director for two decades before stepping down in 2009, Perkins former colleague and LBC radio producer, Steve Campen, remembers him as a “proper news journalist” whose innovative ideas “put the BBC on the back foot”.

However, Perkins’ career defining moment came in 1982 when he became Managing Editor of both LBC and IRN – an appointment that coincided with the start of the Falklands War.

Making the pioneering decision to send two LBC reporters to Argentina to cover the conflict – a move the BBC was yet to consider, it allowed for the delivery of breaking and balanced news coverage from the front line.

“LBC led the way with the Falklands War because of John… BBC Radio 5 came directly out of John's work, pushing journalists forward into the Falklands coverage,” reflects Campen, 61.

Tributes have been paid to the managing editor. Picture: Polly Perkins

Embedding a reporter with British troops in the Falkland Island’s capital of Port Stanley, the early use of cassette recorders allowed for prompt news gathering from the heart of the conflict. It was a move that cemented LBC as a leading content provider at the forefront of breaking news.

A career that saw him produce the first rolling news programme on UK radio during the 1980s, Perkins developed the idea of commercial content around news coverage – selling adverts linked to breaking news stories before and after key bulletins.

“He encouraged lots of journalists who are household names to come aboard the LBC train. He made a change to the landscape of British radio news coverage,” adds Campen.

“John was a firm, fair and caring man,” reflects Chris Lowrie, 59, another former colleague of Perkins and LBC’s former head of production.

“He was a businessman as well as a journalist. It's a great loss. He was a pioneer – a pioneer for commercial radio in Britain.”

My lovely, sweet, kind, caring, justice driven, horticultural mad Father passed away in our arms this morning. I finally understand what it means to have a heavy heart. Sleep well Dad. We love you x pic.twitter.com/erJWGR1bql — Polly Perkins (@PerkinsPolly09) October 9, 2022

It’s but one of countless tributes paid to the late journalist across social media.

Former BBC Political Correspondent and ex IRN, LBC and Radio City journalist Paul Rowley also paid this tribute: “Very sad news. John did the opening day lead story – a council exclusive about a housing scandal – when Radio City came on air this month in 1974 setting the standard as its first Local Government Editor.

“We were the first radio station outside London to broadcast 24 hours a day with a local bulletin round the clock every hour under the tutelage of Terry Smith, Gillian Reynolds and David Maker.