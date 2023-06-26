Family of man, 25, killed in hot air balloon accident pay tribute to 'Pilot Pete'

Peter Gregory died in a hot air balloon accident on Sunday. Picture: Family/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The parents of a man who was killed in a hot air balloon accident over the weekend have paid tribute to their "driven and determined" son.

Peter Gregory, 25, was a pilot and balloonist who died in the accident on Sunday morning near the village of Ombersley, Worcestershire.

Mr Gregory's family said he "took one last flight, doing what he loved" when he died.

In a statement released by West Mercia Police, his family said: "Peter Gregory, 25 years of living life to the full.

"On the morning of Sunday June 25, our Pilot Pete took one last flight, doing what he loved.

"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an airline pilot, Peter's passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards.

Peter Gregory. Picture: Family handout

"When he set his heart to something, he'd never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe.

"We will fly together again soon Pete. We love you, Dan, Mummy, Daddy & Emma."

Mr Gregory's death is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Emergency services attended Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley after receiving a call that a hot air balloon had fallen to the ground near the village.

The British Balloon and Airship Club (BBAC) said it was aware of the incident.

"The AAIB have been informed and supported by the BBAC, will be investigating the circumstances," a statement said. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time."

This weekend marked the first Worcestershire Balloon Festival, which took place on June 23 and 24 at Worcester Racecourse, around 6.8 miles from the site of the accident. Organisers said the accident was not related to the festival.

West Mercia Police said it was told at 6.20am that the craft came down near Ombersley in Worcestershire.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

An eyewitness told Sky News: "There was a flash and what looked like a fireball coming from a blue balloon and it just dropped like a stone.

"My wife heard terrible screaming and then silence."

A hot air balloon festival was held on Friday and Saturday in Worcester, some seven miles away, but organisers said they could not comment at the time.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened an investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation."

The British Balloon and Airship Club said it is supporting the AAIB investigation and sent its condolences.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time."