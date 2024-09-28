Tributes pour in as schoolboy, 9, dies ‘completely out of the blue’ on way back from holiday

28 September 2024, 09:47 | Updated: 28 September 2024, 09:48

Freddie died while on his way back from a holiday in Spain
Freddie died while on his way back from a holiday in Spain. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in after a schoolboy, aged 9, died "completely out of the blue" while on his way home from a holiday.

Freddie Pritchard passed away on September 14 while travelling back to Wales from Tenerife.

In an emotional tribute, Freddie’s heartbroken family said they "don't have a clue what happened" after the young football fan died.

The schoolboy’s mum, Cerys Pritchard, 34, said: "It was a huge shock. To be travelling home after a holiday to never arriving home with him is the worst feeling in the world.

"My beautiful baby boy Freddie gained his angel wings. It was completely out of the blue and a huge shock to not only us but extended family and all of Freddie’s friends.

"He is our world and we are going to miss him so much as are so many others. Freddie attended All Saints School in Gresford and had made so many friends in all year groups and loved the things they did with the church.

"Freddie is a huge football fan and followed Liverpool FC and Wrexham but just loved football in general and had many international / European kits.

"Freddie was a big part of Gresford Athletic over the years and has been attending and supporting his brother from the day he was born and loved the fact he was following in his brothers footsteps, from the minute he could walk he had a football at his feet and over the years he developed one hell of a kick with his left foot.

Freddie was an avid footballer
Freddie was an avid footballer. Picture: Facebook

"Freddie will always be with us and cheering his favourite teams and team mates on at every game.

"Sleep tight our little angel. We love you so much. As a family we’d like to thank everyone for their love and support."

An inquest is expected to open into his death.

Freddie was an avid young footballer and played for local side played for Gresford Athletic under- 10s.

Coach Matt Williams said: “As a coaching team, we have worked with Freddie since the age of six when he began his footballing journey with GAJFC.

“We have seen Freddie blossom as a player, teammate and a lovely person. Freddie was a well-loved member of the team and was developing into a good footballer with a fierce left foot, who scored lots of goals for us.

“The coaches, players and parents will all miss Freddie dearly, but he will always be with us in our hearts and he won't be forgotten.”

The headteacher of Freddie school, All Saints, said: "Our school and wider community has been devastated this week by the tragic passing of one of our Year 5 pupils, Freddie Pritchard.

"Never without a smile, Freddie was everything and more we could wish for in a pupil of our school.

"A happy, polite and courteous boy who was friends with pupils across the school, both young and old.

"This morning we shared in a special service at All Saints' Church with Reverend Emma and Father Huw and continue to extend our deepest sympathies and wishes to Freddie's family and friends during this tragic time.

"Our school will be closed on the day of Freddie's funeral, and once we are aware of this date, I will share this with you.

"I could not be more proud of each and every member of our school community. The love, care and support shown this week has supported us all in navigating this very, very difficult period."

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Freddie’s family.

It reads: "As many of you may know we lost a very precious family member little Freddie who sadly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday the 14th of September on his way back from an amazing family holiday.

"He was only 9 years old. As you can imagine, this has been a devastating loss for our family and life will never be the same without his cheeky mischievous ways.

"My sister Cerys, brother-in-law Wayne and Freddie’s brother Charlie are struggling to cope with their loss so I am looking at any way I can help and don't want them to worry about the financial side of things with everything they are going through.

"All donations will help towards the cost of Freddie’s funeral and donations will also be given to the Cheshire ambulance service, the Countess of Chester hospital and to Alder Hey (Snow drop suite) for taking such good care of our beautiful Fred’s and supporting my sister and family through this difficult time.

"Freddie has touched so many hearts and was a huge football fan. He supported many international/ European football teams especially his home town Wrexham and Liverpool FC and player for Gresford Athletics. The football community has been absolutely amazing holding a minutes silence and applause.

"We also want to thank Borris Park Albion football club & Brymbo Lodge Youth football club for your cash donations. You have really touched all of our hearts this past week.

"Thank you all for your support and kind words."

