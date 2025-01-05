Tributes pour in as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne dies aged 32

5 January 2025, 19:55

The Vivienne attending RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022
The Vivienne attending RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Dancing On Ice and RuPaul’s Drag Race icon The Vivienne has died aged just 32, her spokesman confirmed in a shock announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, has died at 32.

A spokesperson for Williams, known for their performances in RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Dancing On Ice, took to social media on Sunday to confirm the devastating news.

In a statement shared to social media, they said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve,” Simon Jones, The Vivienne’s friend and publicist said.

The statement was accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

In a second post, Jones wrote: “These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much.

“From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.

No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.”

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in 2019.
The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in 2019. Picture: Alamy

The second statement had the caption: “Goodbye my beautiful friend.”

Jones added: “It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viiv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in.

I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon.

Tributes quickly started to flood the comment section of the post, as Michelle Visage, US singer and judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race said: “Heartbreaking. I don’t know how to say how I feel.

James Lee Williams AKA The Vivienne seen attending the press night for 'The Wizard of Oz' at the London Palladium in 2023.
James Lee Williams AKA The Vivienne seen attending the press night for 'The Wizard of Oz' at the London Palladium in 2023. Picture: Alamy

“My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.

“Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.

“I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.'

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts wrote: “Omg! I can’t believe this. This is heartbreaking news.”

Presenter Harriet Rose commented: “Oh Simon I’m so sorry for your loss. That is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Williams first became famous in 2015 as the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They later won the first UK series of the show in 2019, and competed again in the All-Stars season of the show in 2022.

Williams also starred as The Wicked Witch of the West in 2011’s The Wizard of Oz, a successful role they were able to reprise London’s West End.

