12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash pictured for the first time as family pays tribute

Mustafa Madeem. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

The uncle of the boy who died in an e-scooter collision in Birmingham has said his family are "devastated" at their loss.

Mustafa Madeem, 12, was going to school on Tuesday morning on his e-scooter when he collided with a bus.

His uncle Wakas Rashid said the family have come together in their mosque to pay respect to Mustafa.

He added: "The family are devastated as you can imagine. This is a desperately sad time for us all.

"They have been in the mosque all evening where friends and family have been coming to pay their respects."

The tragedy took place just before 8am on Tuesday morning in Belchers Lane, Birmingham.

Emergency services were scrambled to the crash site, closing the road off during rush hour.

Mustafa, who had one brother and two sisters, did not make it to hospital and died at the scene.

The e-scooter he was using was reportedly part of a local trial scheme, that is only open to people aged 18 or older.

A nearby shop worker said: "He was zooming down the road on an e-scooter and then got hit by the bus.

"The road was closed for about two hours as this is how long the emergency services to get him out from under the bus."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said on Tuesday: "A boy has sadly died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham today.

"The 12-year-old is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus on Bordesley Green, near to the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8am."

The statement added: "He was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. The road remains closed this afternoon while our investigators work to establish what happened

"The youngster's family has been told, and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is an awful tragedy for the young boy's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We've spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we've not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.

"If people do have footage, we'd ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was found in a "critical condition" with life-threatening injuries.No passengers travelling on the bus needed treatment following the crash.