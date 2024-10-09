Tributes to Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert who has died aged 100

Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert has died aged 100. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Tributes have been paid to a "trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education" after the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp survivor's death aged 100.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Ebert died peacefully at home surrounded by family, her great-grandson Dov Forman said on Wednesday.

She had suffered "unimaginable loss" when her mother, younger sister, and brother were murdered in the gas chambers but had vowed to tell her story in the years that followed.

Mr Forman co-authored a bestselling book with his great grandmother, entitled Lily's Promise, detailing the life she built for herself after the war.

In January 2023, she was recognised with an MBE for her services to Holocaust education.

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert (left) poses for a photograph with her great-grandson Dov Forman after being made a MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Forman said the family's "beloved matriarch", known as Safta, would be hugely missed.

He wrote: "Over the years, Safta's story touched hundreds of millions worldwide, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit and the dangers of unchecked hatred. She taught us the power of tolerance and faith, the importance of speaking out, and the need to stand against prejudice.

"Safta was the queen of our large, loving family. With a surviving daughter and son - remembering a daughter who pre-deceased her - 10 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, her legacy lives on in each of us.

"She rebuilt her life with faith and love, never asking, 'why me?'. Instead, she focused on what could be rebuilt from the ashes, and her positivity continues to guide us through these difficult times.

"As we mourn our beloved Mummy, Safta, we also celebrate her extraordinary life. A light that shone so brightly has gone dark. She was our hero, and her absence leaves an unimaginable void in our lives."

The Association of Jewish Refugees hailed her "zest for life".

The organisation's chief executive, Michael Newman, said: "Lily was a trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education - her special connection with her great-grandson, Dov, helped to bridge the generation gap and reach millions of people through social media.

"As we approach the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz this Holocaust Memorial Day, Lily's zest for life will burn brightly in our thoughts."lil