Tributes to 'popular and good-humoured' vicar and wife killed while walking along pier in Anglesey horror car crash

30 August 2024, 19:37

Stephen and Kathy Burch were killed in the crash
Stephen and Kathy Burch were killed in the crash. Picture: Diocese of Coventry/Social media/Leon M

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to a retired vicar and his wife who were killed in a car crash while walking along a pier in north Wales this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen and Kathy Burch died during the incident in Beaumaris on the island of Anglesey on Wednesday. Both were 65.

The driver of the car, who was 81, also died in the crash.

The diocese of Coventry named the married couple as the victims of the crash, as they paid tribute.

They said that their deaths had come as a shock, and that Reverend Burch had only retired last year. Both he and his wife were still active in the diocese, they said.

Read more: Horror as three killed in road crash in North Wales resort after car 'came out of nowhere and hit pedestrian'

Read more: Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Stephen and Kathy Burch
Stephen and Kathy Burch. Picture: Diocese of Coventry

Ms Burch worked with CPAS (Church Pastoral Aid Society) and worship ministry, diocese staff added.

They said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Steve and Kathy Burch have been tragically killed while walking along Beaumaris Pier on the Isle of Anglesey, on 28 August.

"This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as Vicar of St James, Fletchamstead for 19 years.

"Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS and worship ministry.

"As couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve & Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss."

An air ambulance after the crash
An air ambulance after the crash. Picture: Social media/Leon M

The victims' family added: "We kindly ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve. Thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

North Wales Police said officers responded to reports of a road collision in Beaumaris on Anglesey, shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The crash took place in Alma Street on the seafront near Beaumaris Pier.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the incident.

A witness said the collision involved "a car hitting a pedestrian and then hitting a house".

The Beaumaris resident was in a hotel overlooking the scene and was alerted to the incident by a "loud bang".

She said that she watched "people trying very, very hard to do CPR".

"It was just awful, the ambulance took ages to get here and when the police and the vehicles eventually came... there was nothing they could do once they got here.

"(The vehicle) was so mangled. It's so mangled it's not true.

"Everybody really rallied around, diverting the traffic and trying their best to give the people dignity, but it was pretty horrific."

She added: "The town is absolutely full of tourists and people walk down that street. It's just a beautiful, beautiful place."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Well Fargo office in Tempe, Arizona

Woman found dead in office cubicle four days after arriving at work

A doctor checking a boy with mpox

Mpox outbreaks in Africa could be halted within six months, says health chief

Keir Starmer

Labour-era hires to senior civil service positions to be investigated, as government denies 'cronyism' claims

Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025

Oasis issue warning as tickets relisted for thousands of pounds immediately after pre-sale opens

Director and cast of the movie The Apprentice posing for the cameras

The Apprentice movie set for release before US presidential election

Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov and Nasa’s Nick Hague, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson

Nasa cuts crew so that stranded astronauts can return on SpaceX flight

Patricia Araujo was last seen on Monday

Woman, 26, found four days after 'vanishing' at Notting Hill Carnival

Matthew Perry

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

Artem Chigvintsev at an awards ceremony

Strictly star Chigvintsev charged with domestic violence in California

Jess Phillips, speaking at a different event earlier in August

Labour minister Jess Phillips 'claims she was given quicker treatment in A&E because she supports a Gaza ceasefire'

Ukrainian air force F16 fighter in flight

US experts to help investigation into how Ukrainian F16 fighter crashed

Reverend Stephen Burch and his wife Katherine were killed in the collision

Retired vicar and his wife killed along with driver, 81, when Audi crashed near pier in North Wales

Pava LaPere's family at her vigil

Man admits murder of tech start-up entrepreneur whose killing shocked city

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais hits out at 'ageism and misogyny' among Oasis fans over reunion tickets

Rescue divers on a ship

Italian prosecutors widen probe into sinking of superyacht

Manhunt underway as police search for escaped prisoner Martin Jackson as public told 'do not approach'

Manhunt underway as police search for escaped prisoner as public told 'do not approach'

Latest News

See more Latest News

An unexploded bomb

Czech explosive experts detonate wartime bomb found at major chemical plant

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Bayesian yacht captain claims he 'did everything he could' to save passengers and 'abandoned no one’ as he leaves Italy
Angela Rayner in Ibiza

Raving Rayner: Deputy PM spotted dancing in DJ booth at Ibiza nightclub as crowds go wild

Some lucky fans have secure pre-sale codes for the 2025 reunion tour

Some lucky Oasis fans sent pre-sale codes for 2025 reunion tour ahead of general release tomorrow
A burnt-out car

Israeli military strikes Jenin on day three of its West Bank raid

The official Paralympics TikTok account has sparked an online conversation

'This account is unhinged': Paralympics TikTok account divides opinion with 'deeply unserious' videos
Emergency services were called to a house in Cwm Du Close.

Woman, 41, arrested following 'suspicious death' of child in Swansea

View of the European Central Bank

Inflation falls to 2.2% in Europe, clearing the way for ECB rate cut

Abba have complained after their music was used to promote Donald Trump's presidential campaign

'It must come to an end': Abba demand Donald Trump campaign stops using their songs at rallies
Norway’s Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett

Norwegian princess prepares to marry American self-professed shaman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit