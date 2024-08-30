Tributes to 'popular and good-humoured' vicar and wife killed while walking along pier in Anglesey horror car crash

Stephen and Kathy Burch were killed in the crash. Picture: Diocese of Coventry/Social media/Leon M

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to a retired vicar and his wife who were killed in a car crash while walking along a pier in north Wales this week.

Listen to this article

Stephen and Kathy Burch died during the incident in Beaumaris on the island of Anglesey on Wednesday. Both were 65.

The driver of the car, who was 81, also died in the crash.

The diocese of Coventry named the married couple as the victims of the crash, as they paid tribute.

They said that their deaths had come as a shock, and that Reverend Burch had only retired last year. Both he and his wife were still active in the diocese, they said.

Stephen and Kathy Burch. Picture: Diocese of Coventry

Ms Burch worked with CPAS (Church Pastoral Aid Society) and worship ministry, diocese staff added.

They said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Steve and Kathy Burch have been tragically killed while walking along Beaumaris Pier on the Isle of Anglesey, on 28 August.

"This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as Vicar of St James, Fletchamstead for 19 years.

"Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS and worship ministry.

"As couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve & Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss."

An air ambulance after the crash. Picture: Social media/Leon M

The victims' family added: "We kindly ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve. Thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

North Wales Police said officers responded to reports of a road collision in Beaumaris on Anglesey, shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The crash took place in Alma Street on the seafront near Beaumaris Pier.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the incident.

A witness said the collision involved "a car hitting a pedestrian and then hitting a house".

The Beaumaris resident was in a hotel overlooking the scene and was alerted to the incident by a "loud bang".

She said that she watched "people trying very, very hard to do CPR".

"It was just awful, the ambulance took ages to get here and when the police and the vehicles eventually came... there was nothing they could do once they got here.

"(The vehicle) was so mangled. It's so mangled it's not true.

"Everybody really rallied around, diverting the traffic and trying their best to give the people dignity, but it was pretty horrific."

She added: "The town is absolutely full of tourists and people walk down that street. It's just a beautiful, beautiful place."