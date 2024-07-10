Breaking News

‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police in north London cemetery after ‘triple murder’ of commentator's wife and daughters

Kyle Clifford has been caught by police. Picture: social media/hertfordshire police

By Kieran Kelly

The suspect at the centre of a major manhunt over the 'murders' of a mother and her two daughters has been caught by police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police did not shoot Kyle Clifford, who was found injured.

Police launched a manhunt after the murders of the wife and two daughters of a well-known horse racing commentator.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

John Hunt's wife Carol, and two of his daughters, were found seriously injured at the scene.

They died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

“Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

Kyle Clifford. Picture: Hertfordshire Police

Hunt's daughter's Hannah and Louise. Picture: social media

John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: social media

61-year-old Carol Hunt, her 28-year-old daughter, Hannah, and Louise, 25, were discovered on Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

Police launched a huge manhunt for Clifford, believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt's daughter, Louise.

Read More: Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Read More: ‘Triple crossbow killer’s’ brother jailed for life in 2018 for murdering moped rider who crashed into his car

Clifford, who has worked as a private security guard, spent several years as a soldier in the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards.

His brother is also serving a life sentence after murdering a teenager back in 2017.

Bradley Clifford. Picture: PA

Bradley Clifford, brother of murder suspect Kyle and of the same address on Rendlesham Road in Enfield, north London, was sentenced to life in prison after he drove his Mustang into the moped a 18-year-old was riding.

Soban Khan was killed while his passenger, Jahshua Francis, 19, was also thrown to the ground.

Bradley Clifford was found guilty of murder and attempted GBH with intent at the Old Bailey.

The 20-minute-high speed chase followed a row outside a bar where Clifford’s wing mirror had been broken.

The court heard he’d become “enraged” and began a "rapid, brutal and unrelenting" pursuit through the streets of Enfield.

More follows.