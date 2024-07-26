Triple crossbow murder suspect 'paralysed from self-inflicted wound' and 'has not been questioned by police'

Kyle Clifford is understood to be paralysed. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The man arrested over the death of racing commentator John Hunt’s wife and daughters is said to have been left paralysed from self-inflicted wounds and is yet to be questioned by police.

Kyle Clifford, 26, is unlikely to walk again after shooting a bolt into his upper body while on the run from police, it has been reported.

It follows a major manhunt for the 26-year-old, who is the main suspect following the murder of Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, at their home in Bushey.

The three women - one of which is believed to have been his ex-girlfriend - were found fatally injured.

Clifford was tracked down to a cemetery near his home in Enfield, North London, and found unconscious by armed police.

He is understood to have seen police dog units and turned the weapon on himself.

Clifford was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital after he was found injured but is yet to speak to police.

The bolt is understood to have pierced his spinal cord, according to the Sun.

Detectives are now said to be waiting for guidance from doctors before interviewing him.

Despite Clifford having been formally arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder, the custody clock will not begin until officers officially begin their questioning.

Hertfordshire Police told the paper: “The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.

"We would not comment on details of an individual’s medical condition."

Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, were killed alongside her mother Carol Hunt, 61. Picture: Facebook

Mr Hunt previously paid tribute to his wife and two daughters, saying: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

"As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process."

He went on: "Notwithstanding the horrid evil that’s swept through our lives, reeking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read.

"Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate.

"Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug.

"We know people are worried about us, we will get through this. Sending love to everyone, John."