Three men dead in street after ‘horrific’ triple stabbing in east London

20 January 2020, 05:56 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 06:28

Police investigators at the scene in Ilford, east London
Police investigators at the scene in Ilford, east London. Picture: PA

Three men have died after being stabbed in a “disturbance” in a street in east London.

The men were all found stabbed in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, in Ilford, on Sunday evening at 7.38pm. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said all of the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman said: "While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.

A police sniffer dog at the scene where three people were stabbed to death
A police sniffer dog at the scene where three people were stabbed to death. Picture: PA

"I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances."

The London Ambulance Service said they had a report of a stabbing outside of Seven Kings station.

A spokesman said: "We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, three medics in response cars, two critical care paramedics, two incident response officers and our hazardous areas response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, three males were pronounced dead at the scene."

No arrests have yet been made.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that extra police enforcement powers have been authorised for the whole of Redbridge borough until Monday at 8am.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place, and officers are working on informing the next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.

