Triple shooting in London leaves woman dead and two men injured as murder probe launched

By Flaminia Luck

A triple shooting in London on Saturday night has resulted in the death of a woman and two men being injured.

Police were called to reports a shooting in Gifford Road, Brent, at around 9.15pm.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found suffering injuries and despite the efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, both aged in their 30s, also suffered injuries.

One remains in hospital in a critical condition; the other man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us.

"A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”