Triple stabbing on London night bus leaves man in critical condition

Three people were stabbed on a night bus outside of Mile End station. Picture: Google

By Megan Hinton

A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed on a London night bus outside Mile End Station in the early hours of this morning.

Armed police were called to the incident in East London at 12.48am after the driver of the N25 night bus, heading to Oxford Circus sent an emergency message.

Three people, understood to have been passengers, were rushed to hospital and one 34-year-old man remains in a critical condition.

The two other male victims, aged 22 and 34, sustained injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, he remains in custody.

Mile End Underground station and the A11 remained closed until 8.30am this morning whilst forensic officers assessed the scene.

The Met said: “Police were called at 12.48am on Wednesday, 20 October to Mile End Road, E8 following reports of a man seen in possession of a knife on board a Route N25 bus.

"Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man [Victim 1] suffering from stab injuries. They immediately provided first aid.

"The man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an East London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – were also taken to hospital for treatment to slash injuries; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an East London police station where he remains in custody.

"A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.